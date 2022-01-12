Business
City of Thunder Bay Steps Up COVID Testing of Wastewater as Cases Rise
City of Thunder Bay is increasing its wastewater testing rate for COVID-19 as virus cases in the community increase.
Thunder Bay is one of several municipalities across the province that submit wastewater samples to laboratories for analysis. Water samples taken at the Thunder Bay municipal pollution control plant are sent to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
Thunder Bay chief chemist Ian Morgan said although the city has slowed sampling rates in recent months due to a lack of COVID-19 cases in the city, that has changed this week.
“With this current wave, we have decided to increase the number of data points and sample the wastewater three times a week,” Morgan said.
“At the start of the surveillance, we saw a little hit in February and March, which matched up well with the reported cases,” Morgan said. “Then when [case numbers] fell to virtually nothing, the data was negligible. “
“However, now when we start to see cases reoccurring, the data is increasing and correlating,” he said.
Mike McKay, executive director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, said the samples are received by the lab the day after they are taken and analysis begins immediately.
“The samples are kept cold,” McKay said. “The viral signal can probably persist for a week or more when kept cold, so we don’t have to worry about signal degradation.”
“But it’s important that we can process the samples as quickly as possible to retrieve the information.”
This information is then provided to public health units to assist them in the pandemic response, McKay said.
Targeted tests
For example, some municipalities have used targeted wastewater testing to track cases in specific locations, such as hospitals or long-term care facilities.
The University of Windsor also monitored the sewage at one of its residences, he said. In some cases, samples showed COVID-19 in the water, which in turn led to broader testing and quarantine of asymptomatic individuals.
The process is especially important now, McKay said, due to a testing shortage in Ontario.
“We are really flying blind,” he said. “We have lost sight of the true size of the pandemic due to the lack of ongoing testing, challenges for testing, be it in the supply chain, or the shortage of personnel due to COVID. “
“And so at the moment, there are limited metrics that health units can use to determine the true extent of the pandemic in their communities,” McKay said. “Several of these are lagging behind, such as hospitalizations, so there is renewed interest in wastewater monitoring at this time to inform public health of infection trends within the community. “
In the past year or so, Ontario’s wastewater monitoring program has grown to cover about 75 percent of the province’s population, McKay said.
“With Omicron, many municipalities, many public health units are now looking at wastewater,” he said. ” We see [it’s] one of the true and unbiased indicators of what is really going on in the community. “
“So I think there will be a future for wastewater monitoring even after getting past COVID,” McKay said. “We are starting to look at this now to see whether or not we could use the sewage to detect other diseases that may be circulating in the community.”
In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) said wastewater from the 34 service areas of Ontario public health units was being sampled and tested under the program.
Specifically, samples are collected from more than 170 locations, including sewage treatment plants, long-term care facilities, universities, correctional facilities and First Nations communities.
The sampling and analysis program is managed by the MECP and the Ministry of Health.
