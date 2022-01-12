Thailand Stock Exchange to launch digital asset exchange later this year





The Kingdom of Thailand is in the throes of a cryptocurrency tax conundrum. However, that hasn’t stopped its stock exchange from lining up the launch of ambitious digital asset projects for this year. The Thailand Stock Exchange (SET) announcement Tuesday that the highly anticipated Thai Digital Assets Exchange (TDX) will launch in the third quarter of this year as part of the exchange’s long-term goals to digitize capital markets, according to local media. TDX will be a major part of this overhaul by “innovatively creating a new platform to link traditional asset trading with digital assets,” said Chairman Pakorn Peetathawatchai. The digital exchange is supposed to act as an inclusive platform to attract young tech-savvy investors by offering smaller cap products and simplifying the process of opening trading accounts. SET also believes that companies would soon prefer to raise funds through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) because of their ease. Peetathawatchai had previously noted that ICOs and tokenization will be among the first services available once TDX is up and running, followed by trading and wallet facilities. However, it remains unclear whether cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, let alone DeFi tokens, would be part of the exchange. This is due to the country’s continued reluctance towards the emerging asset class, even as its market shows great potential. To curb this, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has set a publish a consultation document on the red lines for the crypto industry later this month. It should ban the use of digital currencies as a means of payment. The BOT had previously also warned commercial banks against direct involvement with crypto-assets due to their potential risks and volatility. At the same time, investors have also shown unrest due to the lack of clarity from the Thai government on the upcoming crypto taxes. In fact, previous reports have suggested that a 15% withholding tax could be levied on crypto gains generated not only from trading, but also from investments and mining. However, clear guidelines regarding the tax criteria are expected will be announced later this month. Nonetheless, TDX could serve as a harbinger of digital asset adoption and acceptance in Thailand, as it does in other countries. For example, the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) which was spear last year, uses blockchain technology to facilitate transactions in the capital market. It also serves as inspiration for TDX. This paved the way for regulated cryptocurrency and NFT trading in the country. The Gibraltar Stock Exchange, for its part, recently embarked on the adventure of becoming the first integrated stock exchange in the world. It will list both conventional bonds and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

