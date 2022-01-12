Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Wednesday January 12
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks higher after two-session tech rebound
Traders on the NYSE floor, Jan.10, 2022.
Source: NYSE
US equity futures rose on Wednesday after another hot but expected inflation report.
- The Nasdaq rallied for the second session on Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound. The index gained 1.4% as bond yields stabilized, relieving growth-oriented stocks, which appeared to have found their way after a difficult start to the year.
- The S&P 500 rose nearly 1%, breaking a five-game losing streak.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, ending a streak of four sessions of decline.
- The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended Tuesday close to 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively, from their closing highs last week. The Nasdaq finished 5.6% off its November record.
2. Consumer prices are increasing at the fastest rate since 1982, but are in line with estimates.
The government The Consumer Price Index for December showed a 7% year-over-year increase on Wednesday, in line with estimates and the largest increase since June 1982. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 5.5% year on year, slightly above expectations and the strongest growth since February 1991.
Inflation has eroded the otherwise important wage gains for workers. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.72% on Wednesday after the data and after peaking this year to over 1.8% earlier this week. Federal Reserve officials largely attribute growing inflationary pressures to pandemic-specific issues in which a shortage of workers has led to clogged supply chains and empty store shelves
3. Fed chief Powell says tougher policy needed to control inflation
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs re-appointment hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, United States, Jan. 11, 2022.
Graeme Jennings | Reuters
President of the Fed Jerome Powell, with a seemingly clear path to a second term as central bank head, said on Tuesday that the U.S. economy was both healthy enough and needed tighter monetary policy to control inflation. That will likely mean interest rate hikes this year, a decrease in monthly asset purchases, and a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet. Powell made the comments during his confirmation hearing, at which key senators indicated they would support him for a second term.
4. Omicron could be heading for a rapid decline in Britain and the United States
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is intubated in his isolation room in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States on 4 January 2022.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Scientists see signals the rapidly spreading Covid omicron variant may have reached its peak in Britain and may be ready to do the same in the United States. detected in South Africa. The highly influential University of Washington model predicts that the number of daily reported cases in the United States will reach 1.2 million by January 19, and then begin to drop sharply. The latest seven-day average of daily new infections was 747,267, according to CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
5. Biden sends more Covid tests to schools to keep them open
Students leave Darwin Elementary School in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood on Monday, January 3, 2022, the first day back to school after the winter break for Chicago Public Schools.
Brian Cassella | Tribune press service | Getty Images
The White House Increases federal support for Covid testing for schools in a bid to keep them open as omicron variant tears apart in the United States The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it is making a dedicated stream of 5 million available to schools of rapid tests and 5 million laboratory PCR tests as of this month. The effort is aimed at alleviating supply shortages and promoting safety in schools. This is in addition to more than $ 10 billion spent on school-based testing permitted by the Covid relief law.
CNBC Jeff cox and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
