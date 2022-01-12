Business
Could California get a minimum wage of $ 18 an hour?
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Businesses in San Diego are just starting to get used to a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, which went into effect on January 1, 2022.
Now there is a new push to raise the minimum wage again.
“Anyone who lives in California knows ($ 15 an hour) that’s not enough because things in California have gotten more and more expensive for decades, but wages haven’t risen at the same rate,” explains Joe Sanberg, the leader of a group that has tabled a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage to $ 18 an hour.
The “Living Wage Act 2022“The initiative would increase the California minimum wage to $ 16 an hour in 2023, $ 17 an hour in 2024 and $ 18 an hour in 2025 for companies with more than 25 employees. Small businesses are expected to achieve these goals a year later. The measure says wages after that would be “adjusted to keep up with the cost of living in California.”
“It is essential that we do this now,” says Sanberg. “There are so many Californians who work full time, and in some cases work more than full time, but do not earn enough to meet the basic needs of life.”
A recent study found the Cost of living in San Diego has increased 18.9% since 2020. Sanberg says that if the minimum wage had kept up with the cost of productivity since 1960, it would be $ 24 an hour now.
The California Labor Coalition, which helped push the state legislature up to the $ 15 an hour minimum wage, says it has no official position on the $ 18 an hour idea. But spokesman Steve Smith told ABC 10News that rising wages must be part of the solution to making California more affordable.
“Look at the cost of housing in California today,” Smith says. “The state right now, we must continue to work on this issue and continue to increase this salary.”
Not everyone agrees. Dr Alan Gin, professor of economics at the University of San Diego, says labor shortages due to the pandemic are already pushing wages above the minimum of $ 15 an hour. He says another forced increase would hurt small businesses.
“I think this will put some pressure on some companies,” Dr. Gin said. “What they’re going to have to do is raise prices to keep up with the rising cost of labor. That, combined with inflation, would be difficult for businesses.”
Dr Gin says that a bigger issue for affordability in California is the cost of housing.
“I think something needs to be done with regard to the housing front,” he said. “Raising the minimum wage might help a bit. But I think there are more serious issues than in terms of housing costs.”
In City Heights, Rodina Attiq says her company, El Borrego, is making changes to deal with rising labor costs.
Customers order at the counter instead of having a waiter come to their table. The back patio now hosts wine and beer tastings, and she is looking for other contract work such as school catering to increase her margins.
But, Attiq says she doesn’t mind paying her employees a little more.
“Of course this affects our business. We have to raise the prices and we are in an area where we cannot afford to raise them very high,” Attiq said. “But we’re happy because the employees need it … San Diego is not a cheap city. It’s expensive to live here.”
Sanberg says that an increase in business and customers would offset the increased cost of labor, because a higher minimum wage means more people have more money to spend.
“When workers do better, everyone does better, including business people,” says Sanberg. “When you increase people’s wages, they have more money to buy things, which means they have more money to spend in your business.”
For this reason, Sanberg believes his initiative will pass easily if passed. His group plans to start collecting signatures later this month. They need around 700,000 to qualify for the November election.
According to public archives online, the “Vital Minimum Wage Act of 2022” is awaiting review by the state attorney general’s office. The public comment period ended on January 3, 2022. It is expected to be transferred to the Secretary of State’s office by February 8.
For a history of the minimum wage in California, click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.10news.com/news/in-depth/in-depth-minimum-wage-could-rise-to-18-an-hour-in-california
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]