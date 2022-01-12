Could California get a minimum wage of $ 18 an hour?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Businesses in San Diego are just starting to get used to a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, which went into effect on January 1, 2022.

Now there is a new push to raise the minimum wage again.

“Anyone who lives in California knows ($ 15 an hour) that’s not enough because things in California have gotten more and more expensive for decades, but wages haven’t risen at the same rate,” explains Joe Sanberg, the leader of a group that has tabled a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage to $ 18 an hour.

The “Living Wage Act 2022“The initiative would increase the California minimum wage to $ 16 an hour in 2023, $ 17 an hour in 2024 and $ 18 an hour in 2025 for companies with more than 25 employees. Small businesses are expected to achieve these goals a year later. The measure says wages after that would be “adjusted to keep up with the cost of living in California.”

“It is essential that we do this now,” says Sanberg. “There are so many Californians who work full time, and in some cases work more than full time, but do not earn enough to meet the basic needs of life.”

A recent study found the Cost of living in San Diego has increased 18.9% since 2020. Sanberg says that if the minimum wage had kept up with the cost of productivity since 1960, it would be $ 24 an hour now.

The California Labor Coalition, which helped push the state legislature up to the $ 15 an hour minimum wage, says it has no official position on the $ 18 an hour idea. But spokesman Steve Smith told ABC 10News that rising wages must be part of the solution to making California more affordable.

“Look at the cost of housing in California today,” Smith says. “The state right now, we must continue to work on this issue and continue to increase this salary.”

Not everyone agrees. Dr Alan Gin, professor of economics at the University of San Diego, says labor shortages due to the pandemic are already pushing wages above the minimum of $ 15 an hour. He says another forced increase would hurt small businesses.

“I think this will put some pressure on some companies,” Dr. Gin said. “What they’re going to have to do is raise prices to keep up with the rising cost of labor. That, combined with inflation, would be difficult for businesses.”

Dr Gin says that a bigger issue for affordability in California is the cost of housing.

“I think something needs to be done with regard to the housing front,” he said. “Raising the minimum wage might help a bit. But I think there are more serious issues than in terms of housing costs.”

In City Heights, Rodina Attiq says her company, El Borrego, is making changes to deal with rising labor costs.

Customers order at the counter instead of having a waiter come to their table. The back patio now hosts wine and beer tastings, and she is looking for other contract work such as school catering to increase her margins.

But, Attiq says she doesn’t mind paying her employees a little more.

“Of course this affects our business. We have to raise the prices and we are in an area where we cannot afford to raise them very high,” Attiq said. “But we’re happy because the employees need it … San Diego is not a cheap city. It’s expensive to live here.”

Sanberg says that an increase in business and customers would offset the increased cost of labor, because a higher minimum wage means more people have more money to spend.

“When workers do better, everyone does better, including business people,” says Sanberg. “When you increase people’s wages, they have more money to buy things, which means they have more money to spend in your business.”

For this reason, Sanberg believes his initiative will pass easily if passed. His group plans to start collecting signatures later this month. They need around 700,000 to qualify for the November election.

According to public archives online, the “Vital Minimum Wage Act of 2022” is awaiting review by the state attorney general’s office. The public comment period ended on January 3, 2022. It is expected to be transferred to the Secretary of State’s office by February 8.

