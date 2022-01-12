Stock market today 1/12: stocks mix with inflation in sight as Powell promises rate action

Stocks are mixed after December inflation data

Headline inflation reaches 7%, the highest since 1982, while the core CPI climbs to 5.5%.

Oil Prices Reach Pre-Omicron Levels After API Reports Million Barrel Drop in National Crude Inventories

Biogen stock collapses as Medicare limits coverage of major Alzheimer’s disease treatments.

Take-Two shares gain as BMO touts mobile revenue potential of $ 12.7 billion Zynga takeover

10-year benchmark bond yields hold 1.73%

Updated at 3:17 p.m. EST.

Shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a key December inflation reading that showed the fastest rise in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23 points, or 0.11%, to 36,212, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16% and the tech-focused Nasdaq rose 0.18%.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields eased to 1.73% after the CPI data.

However, with the 7% figure largely matching Wall Street’s forecast and investors predicting a near-term spike for base price increases, stocks increased their earnings after the data was released.

“We are still seeing the effects of supply chain issues resulting in higher prices for a variety of products and it remains to be seen whether those price pressures will start to ease as we move forward into 2022,” said Brian Price, head of investment management. to the financial management of the Commonwealth of Nations. “The market will continue to be focused on upcoming changes in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy over the coming months.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers at the Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he expects inflationary pressures – recently referred to as “transient” – to persist for a while. much of the year.

He did not, however, suggest a more belligerent response to the fastest levels of inflation since the early 1980s, noting that he and his colleagues would be “humble but a little nimble” in executing rate hikes and executing rate hikes. making any decision on how to exit the Fed’s $ 9 trillion balance sheet.

That tone gave stocks a boost, with all three benchmarks closing Tuesday’s session in positive territory, pushing the dollar index to a six-week low against its global peers and helping to lift prices. oil at their highest levels since the Omicron variant was first identified. in November.

Core inflation, which excludes the impact of volatile components like food and energy, rose to 5.5% – from 4.9% previously – but remained slightly below Street’s forecast and might start to stabilize and slowly decline. in the coming months, as the “base effects” of last year’s Covid lead spike will dissipate from annual calculations.

However, reading the headlines is likely to prompt the Fed to act, with the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showing a 74.4% probability of a rate hike in March, up from around 33.6% in early December.

Biogenic (BIIB) – Get the report from Biogen Inc. shares fell after the US government’s Medicare program said it would limit access to the drugmaker’s recently approved Alzheimer’s treatment.

The United States Federal Trade Commission has been authorized to proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta Platforms. (FB) – Get the Class A report from Meta Platforms Inc. after learning before that he did not have enough evidence. Actions were disabled.

Take-Two Interactive (OF THEM) – Get the Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. rose after BMO Capital Markets analysts raised their rating on the stock following its planned takeover of Farmville maker Zynga (ZNGA) – Get the Class A report from Zynga Inc..

Global oil prices extended their gains on Wednesday, taking prices to their highest levels since November – and back to pre-Omicron levels – after falling domestic stocks and bets on short-term demand.

The Department of Energy said national crude inventories fell 4.6 million barrels last week, nearly triple the consensus forecast, while inventories at the main delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma , fell 300,000 barrels.

WTI futures for February delivery, which are closely tied to domestic gasoline prices, rose $ 1.30 on the session to $ 82.52 per barrel.

Brent contracts for March, the global benchmark for prices, added 80 cents to trade at $ 84.52 a barrel.

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.64%, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained 1.62% at market close.

