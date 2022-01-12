US stocks rise as traders analyze inflation data





Global stock and government bond prices rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, as investors looked at earlier data showing U.S. inflation hit its highest level in nearly 40 years to focus on expectations that price increases will peak soon. Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% by mid-afternoon in New York City, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%. US equity markets, especially tech stocks, had a difficult start to the year amid concerns about the impact of high inflation and rising interest rates. Data released Wednesday morning showed consumer prices rose 7 percent year-on-year in December. However, the news had little impact on investors who had been reassured by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell earlier in the week. Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the central bank would tackle high inflation and expected supply chain bottlenecks caused by pandemic disruptions to ease this year. “We continue to expect a significant slowdown over the coming year as the impetus from reopening and fiscal stimulus fades and supply constraints related to Covid eventually ease.” , wrote the strategists at TD Securities in a note to clients. “But, for now, the data remains pretty strong.” The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond, which falls when prices rise, fell 0.01 percentage point from 1.73%. Following Wednesday’s inflation report, traders continued to bet that the Fed would raise interest rates three or four times this year, to around 1%. These calculations are implied by swap markets and are based on a widely held view that today’s high inflation rates will subside as bottlenecks in the global supply chain caused by the economic disruption of lockdowns. coronaviruses will begin to dissolve. They have been cited by investors as favorable to the stock markets. Despite a tumultuous start to the year, when the S&P 500 index fell in five out of seven sessions and the Nasdaq Composite briefly entered a correction, the S&P traded just 1.7% below on Wednesday. of its highest history. “Yes, there is a housing cut coming up,” said Tim Graf, State Street macro strategist, speaking ahead of the inflation data. “But does it make a significant difference in the financing environment for households and businesses? We don’t really think so. The heightened optimism in the United States followed similarly positive trade in Europe and Asia. The European Stoxx 600 stock index rose 0.6 percent and London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 2.8% higher, with its technology sub-index making its biggest daily gain since October. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, fell 0.7 percent.

