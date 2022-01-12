Stocks rise as inflation report keeps rate hikes on track





Stocks eased from initial gains, but still edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Wednesday after the latest report on the price spike appears to be keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 2:23 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,258 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. The modest gains were led by tech stocks, which were choppy as investors move money in anticipation of higher interest rates which tend to make the expensive sector less attractive. Microsoft rose 1.3% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 0.8%. A mix of retailers and other businesses that rely on direct consumer spending, like automakers, also made strong gains. Nike rose 1%. Health care businesses have fallen. Biogenic Slipped 7.2% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 on news Medicare is limiting the biopharmaceutical company’s $ 28,000 per year Alzheimer’s drug coverage, the benefits of which have been widely handed over in question. Bond yields were mostly stable. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.73% from 1.74% on Tuesday night. Wall Street is closely monitoring rising inflation to gauge the impact on businesses and consumers, as well as the Fed’s plan to reduce its support to the economy and markets. The Labor Department said on Wednesday that consumer prices jumped 7% last month, its fastest annual pace in nearly four decades, but in line with economists’ forecasts. The sharp hike comes a day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank was ready to raise rates to fight inflation. The central bank is cutting back on bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low throughout the virus pandemic. Investors are closely watching when the Fed will start raising interest rates to fight inflation. We were in a period where I don’t think we’ve ever been before with the amount of stimulus being implemented, said Greg Marcus, Managing Director of UBS Private Wealth Management. You can’t have that much increase without inflation going up. The market is now evaluating the odds that the Fed will raise short-term rates by at least a quarter of a point in March to around 75%. A month ago it was around 36%. Wall Street will receive another update on rising inflation on Thursday, when the Labor Department releases December results of an index based on wholesale prices in the United States, which shows how inflation affects prices. costs to businesses. Companies across a wide range of industries passed the higher costs on to consumers, but many warned they would still feel a financial impact due to rising prices and supply chain issues. Medical products maker Cardinal Health was the latest to issue such a warning earlier this week. Wall Street will be watching the latest round of results closely to see how businesses cope with inflation. Several airlines and banks will be among the first large companies this week to publish their latest financial results. Delta Air Lines publishes its results Thursday. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report their results on Friday.

