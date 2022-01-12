Stocks soar as inflation data dampens political risk, oil surges

US consumer inflation hit 7% in December, a 40-year high

Global equities rise as inflation data meets expectations

Oil hits two-month high, dollar slips, bond sales halt

Cooling Prices Rise in China Fans Bet on Policy Easing

NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (Reuters) – Global equities rebounded on Wednesday, as US Treasury yields fell after the latest US inflation data showed price pressures were mounting but remained in line with expectations, stepping up bets that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.

Data showed that the U.S. consumer price index jumped 7% in the 12 months to December, the largest annual increase since June 1982, but in line with expectations. Read more

Investors seemed reassured that inflation was no worse than feared and that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates and slowing down. tightening of monetary policy.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Today’s Inflation Report continued to reinforce the theme that garish price hikes are not hindering demand,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock Investment Director for Fixed Income global investors and head of the BlackRock Global Allocation investment team.

“We don’t think the Fed will overreact to this condition,” Rieder said, adding that he expected the Fed to likely hike rates in March.

As of early afternoon, the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.23%, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.36% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) gained slightly increased by 0.05%.

European and Asian equities were more buoyant, with the pan-European STOXX 600 Index (.STOXX) rising 0.66%. Britain’s FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.81% to one-year highs, driven by mining and oil giants.

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) was up 1.9% overnight, while the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed up 1.95% .

Vibrant global equity markets pushed up MSCI’s shares across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gauge by 0.87%.

The fact that US inflation data is well within expectations weighed on Treasury yields, with investors betting policy would not be tighter than expected.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged down to 1.7269%, falling more than seven basis points from an almost two-year high reached on Monday.

Although federal funds futures are forecasting nearly four rate hikes this year, a seismic change from a few months ago, long-term rate expectations have not budged much.

Interest rate pricing in the United States peaks at 1.5% by the third quarter of 2024, well short of previous cycles of rate tightening in the United States.

“It seems to be a done deal that the Fed is raising interest rates quickly, even though inflation is a little lower than expected,” Commerzbank analysts said in a client note.

“In the worst case, take off will not be in March, but in May or June.”

The dollar hit a new two-year low on the inflation report, with the dollar index falling 0.666% to 94.986. A struggling dollar pushed the euro 0.5% to a nearly two-month high of $ 1.14405, and spot gold rose 0.2% to $ 1,825.97 the ounce.

The prospect of a Bank of England rate hike also boosted the pound sterling. The pound jumped 0.54% to $ 1.37055, its more than two-month high against the dollar.

Still, a sign that inflationary pressure could persist even as central banks tighten policy, oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday, supported by tight supply and allaying concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. .

US crude rose 1.96% to $ 82.81 a barrel and Brent to $ 84.85, up 1.35% on the day.

“Omicron is now yesterday’s story,” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. “The market is not moving on Omicron but on earnings, the Fed and economic data.”

US CPI expected to reach 7%

However, not all major central banks are tightening their policies. In China, a lower-than-expected price reading made bets on policy easing. Read more

Chinese five-year government bond futures rose eight ticks to an 18-month high before lowering gains. Yuan gains were also capped.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Saikat Chatterjee, Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao in London; edited by Bernadette Baum and Alex Richardson

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.