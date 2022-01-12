Business
Best Stock Market News Today January 12, 2022 | national
Stock market futures rise slightly ahead of December consumer price index readings
Futures contracts are slightly higher in early morning trading today. It comes after a rally rally on Tuesday after a stumble-like start to the trading week. Overall, this volatility in equities is not that surprising. Particularly after the comments of the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, assuring that the central bank was trying to control inflation. He said, If we see inflation persist at high levels, for longer than expected, if we need to raise interest rates further over time, we will.
If that wasn’t enough, there is also more inflation-related data available today. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December. As it stands, economists are forecasting a 7% year-over-year increase in the CPI, the highest since 1982. For reference, this is a jump of 6%. , 8% year on year in November.
Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, provides an overview. Belski notes, I think the biggest comment on most of the minds of the investors we talk to around the world would be a policy error that the Fed might be too aggressive. He keeps on, Mr Powell basically came out today and said it’s going to be a process as far as how long it’s going to take, and I think that’s what calms investors down.
At 7:13 a.m. ET, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are trading up 0.06%, 0.03% and 0.05% respectively.
ExxonMobil Sells Ohio Shale Gas Properties Valued At About $ 200 Million; Invests in the biofuels company Biojet
Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) made several notable plays this week. As of yesterday, the company is currently trying to sell its shale gas properties in the Appalachian Basin of Ohio. Products like these could be worth around $ 200 million, given current natural gas prices and production. In detail, the news came from Reuters which cited a marketing document accompanied by the company’s confirmation. Today, Exxons’ current shale gas properties in the region span 27,000 acres. It should be noted that 61 oil wells make up this asset. All of this produced about 81 million cubic feet per day of natural gas equivalent. In addition, 274 wells operated by other companies are also included in the current sale.
In addition, as the company divests itself of this conventional energy asset, it is investing in clean energy. On the same day, Exxon announced that it had purchased a 49.9% stake in Biojet, a Norwegian biofuels company. Through the current agreement, Exxon can purchase up to 3 million barrels of Biojets biofuel per year. Ideally, this would be used to help the company increase its investments in low-carbon companies. In addition, Biojet is currently planning to develop five facilities to produce biofuels from forest and wood-based construction waste.
Overall, this would be crucial in Exxons’ efforts to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions. It aims to do this for its operating assets in the US Permian Basin by 2030. As a result of all of this, XOM’s stock is currently up more than 12% since the start of the year. It looks like Exxon is looking to adjust to the times and investors are eager to follow for now.
Oil prices skyrocket as Fed sees Omicron have short-lived impact on economy
At the same time, oil prices are on the rise following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday. The price per barrel of Brent crude rose a solid 3.52% to $ 83.72. Additionally, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 3.82%, ending the day with a price of $ 81.22 per barrel. Notably, both are at their highest levels since November. Overall, this is likely due to a positive outlook for energy demand. Yesterday, Powell argued that the economic impacts of the Omicron Covid variant will be of short time.
On top of that, Powell also added that the next few quarters could be good for the economic recovery as Omicron slumps. Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, weighs in on the current movement of oil prices in general. Flynn says, The combination of facts that demand will be stronger than expected and that OPEC supply may not grow as fast as demand is why prices are rising. All of this alongside oil companies making notable plays continues to put the industry on investor radars this week.
Nio Pops on news of supply deal and HSBC target price hike
In other news, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) seems to be rebounding. For the most part, this comes as Nio continues to operate operationally. To begin with, the company is now working with Chinese steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel. This agreement will see the duo collaborate through a product and supply chain partnership. According to Nio CEO William Li, Nio needs a global partner like Baosteel to work hand in hand on products, supply chain, technological innovation, new material applications and zero carbon pathways.
In addition, analysts at HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) are also bullish on the growth outlook for NIO stocks. This week again, analyst Yuqian Ding reiterated a buy note with a price target of $ 54 per share. That would suggest a possible rise of 79.8% from its closing price of $ 30.02 at yesterday’s closing bell. Typically, the firm cites Nio which introduced more models this year and strong demand for its ET5 EVs as the driving factors. The real question now is whether or not investors should buy into the current weakness in NIO stocks.
Walgreens conducts strategic review of UK based operations
Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) is currently conducting a strategic review from its Boots pharmacy chain in the UK This announcement comes from CEO Roz Brewer during the virtual conference JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Health conference this week. She said, Although the process is at an exploratory stage, we plan to move quickly. As it stands, the company is not giving a definitive answer as to whether it would sell its UK-based drugstore chain. On the contrary, a potential sale of the company would help fund the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its healthcare offerings in the United States.
To put it in perspective, Boots currently operates a network of 2,200 stores in the UK. They meet the daily health, vision and hearing needs of UK consumers. Additionally, Boots also sells a wide range of beauty products alongside their drugstore essentials. Not to mention, there is also the continuing increase in Omicron cases in the United States to consider. Mizuho analysts believe demand for Covid vaccines and test kits could continue to drive sales for the quarter. Given all of this exciting news about Walgreens, I could see investors eyeing WBA stocks in the stock Exchange today.
If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of profiting consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!
Sources
2/ https://www.fwbusiness.com/news/national/article_5af0c9e7-b490-5341-801b-3cb7c6fe32b5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]