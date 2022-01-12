Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,395.00, up 120.19 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up a cent, or 0.03%, to $ 35.19 on 14.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 52.12 on 9.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down eight cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 25.79 on 9.7 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 78 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $ 101.43 on 8.4 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 18.08 on 8.3 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or four percent, to $ 4.63 on 6.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Up to 46 cents at $ 49.43. Imperial Oil Ltd. announced plans to market its more than 260,000 hectares of assets in the oil and gas producing areas of Montney and Duvernay in central Alberta. The Calgary-based company has announced that it will market its interests in XTO Energy Canada in conjunction with ExxonMobil Canada. Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada each own 50 percent of XTO Energy Canada, which includes assets in the liquid-rich resource areas of Montney and Duvernay. Assets to be marketed include 227,200 net hectares in the Montney Shale, 34,000 net hectares in the Duvernay Shale and additional holdings in other parts of Alberta. Net production from these assets is approximately 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and approximately 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day. Imperial says the move is part of its ongoing assessment of its unconventional portfolio and strategy to focus on key oil sands assets. He indicates that a final decision to sell the assets has not been taken. Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Down 14 cents to $ 37.92. Shaw Communications Inc. said on Wednesday it made $ 196 million in its most recent quarter, as it continues to work towards a $ 26 billion deal that will see the Calgary-based cable and wireless company sold to Rogers Communications Inc. in the first half of the year. of this year. Shaw said on Wednesday that its net income was up $ 33 million from the first quarter of 2021. Profit was 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared to 31 cents per diluted share a year earlier. early. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year Shaws 2022 totaled nearly $ 1.39 billion, up from $ 1.37 billion a year ago. Wireless service revenues increased 11.2 percent due to continued growth in the number of subscribers, with Shaw adding approximately 55,600 new wireless customers in the first quarter. The Company’s wireline subscribers decreased by approximately 78,100 during the quarter, compared to a loss of approximately 100,900 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The current quarter was led by a gain modest number of mainstream Internet customers, offset by declines in video, satellite and telephone. Teck Resources Ltée (TSX: TECK.B). Up $ 1.96 or 4.8% to $ 42.72. Teck Resources Ltd. received a strike notice from the union representing workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper operations in the southern interior of British Columbia. A statement from Teck indicates that United Steelworkers Local 7619 issued a strike notice on Tuesday. The company said the 1,048 workers affected by the notice would have the right to start union action upon expiration of the 72-hour strike notice and 48 hours after the mediator presented his report to the Relations Committee. of work. A series of mediated talks are scheduled for Friday and Teck says the first strike action could begin on Sunday. Members of the Steelworkers Union at the Kamloops Area Mine have been without a contract since September 30, 2021. Highland Valley Copper is the largest open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada and the company’s website states that annual production this year is expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 12, 2022.

