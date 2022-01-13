Dow Jones Pares Advances As Inflation Hits Highest Level in 40 Years; Microsoft, head of Tesla actions

Major market indices remained positive after cutting gains early Wednesday at noon, as Microsoft (MSFT) led the Dow Jones Industrial Average.







The Nasdaq was up 0.2%, the S&P 500 was also up 0.2% and Dow Jones Industrials rose slightly in the stock market today. Small caps followed by the Russell 2000 lagged behind, down 0.8%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges compared to the same time on Tuesday.

Real estate, technology and communications services were the main winners in the S&P sector, while healthcare, energy and financials lagged behind.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) gained 0.7% but remains well below its 200-day moving average. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 0.3% each.

The U.S. consumer price index jumped 7% in December from a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. This marked the fastest pace since 1982 and was just short of Econoday’s forecast for a 7.1% increase. The basic price index (excluding food and energy costs) rose 5.5% in December from the previous year, reaching a 31-year high.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Change Dow jones (0DJIA) 36267.99 +15.97 +0.04 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4722.73 +9.66 +0.20 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15185.53 +32.08 +0.21 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 215.95 -1.66 -0.76 MICI 50 (FFTY) 42.54 +0.28 +0.66 Last updated: 12:10 PM ET 12/1/2022

“The positive market reaction to the hottest inflation report since the 1980s is confirmation from investors that rate hikes are needed for the economic rebound to stabilize,” said Lindsey Bell, strategist in chief of money and markets for Ally, in a note. “Between last week’s wage data and this inflation report, a rate hike in March is becoming more and more inevitable.”

The US economy is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered nationwide lockdowns almost two years ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant had slowed as vaccinations increased.

But the new variant of the omicron coronavirus is now spreading rapidly in the United States Currently available vaccines and boosters may offer some protection against serious illnesses caused by the highly transmissible virus.

Globally, Covid-19 cases are approaching 315 million, with more than 5.5 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases topped 63 million with nearly 864,000 deaths.

Growth stocks to watch

You’re here (TSLA) increased its rapid revenue by 3%, extending its lead for a third consecutive session and resuming its 50-day moving average. the IBD Ranking stock attempted to erase a double bottom base last week, but failed. He has now added a deep grip with a buy point of 1,208.10.

In IBD 50,SVB Financial (SIVB) climbed 2% to extend Tuesday’s 3% gain. It is now around 2% of a buy point of 763.32 on a cup base, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. The Santa Clara, Calif., Based company’s 97 composite rating leads the group of 11-stock regional super banks.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) added 1.7%, on track for a fifth consecutive gain. Actions are now extended beyond a 58.41 mug with handle buy point. Zim was billed as the IBD Stock of the Day Tuesday.

Houlihan Lokey (MM) broke the 119.99 buy point of a handle-less cup, but slashed its gains at noon to fall below the entry. The volume was about three times higher than usual. The line of relative force is near a new peak.

Jefferies Financial (I F) fell and plunged 11% in intense trading after the investment bank’s profits and income missed estimates. Revenue fell 3% for the quarter ended November. Jefferies also increased its dividend from 20% to 30 cents per share.

Dow Jones Movers

Microsoft, up 1.4% in significant volume, led the blue chip index to extend a recent winning streak. The stock continues to run on a flat basis with a buy point of 349.77. He’s still below the 50 day line and about 9% of entry.

Among the other Dow winners, Salesforce.com (CRM) gained 1.2%, while Honeywell (SHE), Nike (OF), UnitedHealth (A H) and Boeing (BA) added almost 1% each.

Corn Goldman Sachs (SG) fell 2.2% in heavy trade to test its 50-day line. He still crafts a mug with a handle with a buy point of 412.76.

Alliance of Walgreens boots (WBA) dropped 1.2% as it built a long cut with a buy point of 57.15. It’s about 6% from the entrance.

Follow Nancy Gondo on Twitter at@IBD_NGondo

