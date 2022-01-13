Business
Live stock market news: January 13, 2022
Contracts on all three major indices held steady ahead of Wednesday’s night session after a turbulent day on Wall Street which saw stocks rise modestly to close in positive territory.
Investors got a searing new impression on inflation in past transactions that showed another high rate of price increase for decades, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his Appointment testimony that the central bank would intervene if necessary to mitigate the rise in prices.
A new reading on the Bureau of Labor Statistics December Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that the cost of goods had increased at a rate of 7.0% year-on-year by the end of 2022 to mark the highest levels in four decades.
I think the 7% impression was heavily embedded in the stock markets, John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management, told Yahoo Finance Live, while adding that we have a bit more to do on the CPI ahead. that it does not peak.
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, shared a similar view that the rate of price increase could slow from the middle of this year, but the CPI could reach 7.2% in January and February. before subsiding.
The streak of strong increases is over and it will start to decline in March, ”he wrote in a note, anticipating that September could see a 4.5% impression.
Markets will turn their attention to employment data on Thursday, with the Labor Department due to release its latest figures on weekly jobless claims before the market opens. Consensus forecasts by economists indicate that new unemployment insurance claims will increase slightly from the previous week, but gold will be near pre-pandemic lows.
“Persistent high inflation rates along with recent strong labor market data reinforce the hawkish rhetoric provided by the Fed,” Christian Scherrmann, US economist at DWS Group, said in an email. “Going forward, Omicron looks set to dictate the fate of the economy in January and possibly February, but current indications of the new variant unfolding suggest the Fed will stay on track to reduce policy. accommodative monetary policy, most likely early on as in March of this year, raising rates for the first time since December 2018. “
To end the week, the banks expected to release fourth quarter results Friday as the results season kicks off. The S&P 500 financial sector stock exchange business XLF set a new intraday record on Wednesday, marking its fourth record in the eight trading days so far in 2022 as investors prepare for BlackRock’s quarterly reports (NOIR), Citigroup (VS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC).
6:01 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures rise slightly
Here’s where the markets were trading on Wednesday night:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +2.25 points (+ 0.05%), at 4,718.50
Dow Futures (YM = F): +23.00 points (+ 0.06%), at 36,183.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +7.25 points (+ 0.05%) to 15,894.50
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter @alexandraandnyc
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-13-2022-234314618.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]