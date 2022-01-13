BHP, the ‘Big Australian’, is set to get bigger and more Australian

Mega-miner BHP leaves London, returning home to further dominate the Australian stock market.

Key points: The world's largest mining company was listed on both the London and Australia stock exchanges, but will soon be leaving the UK

The world’s largest mining company was listed on both the London and Australia stock exchanges, but will soon be leaving the UK BHP shares will only be listed on the ASX, increasing their weighting in the market

BHP shares will only be listed on the ASX, increasing their weighting in the market Miners and banks dominate the Australian stock market

Twenty years ago, Australia’s most valued company merged with a British company to create BHP-Billiton: the world’s largest miner, extracting minerals from the Pilbara in Peru.

Back then, it used what is called a ‘double quote’, so that you could trade stocks on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Now he packs his bags with billions of pounds worth and comes home.

It’s a big change, according to Jessica Amir, Australian market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, with a huge impact on local stock indexes.

Jessica Amir says BHP’s solo listing on ASX will change the makeup of our equity market. ( Provided )

“In terms of size, they’re already a $ 221 billion company and that just means their market value is increasing quite significantly,” she said.

“BHP currently represents about 6 percent of our market, the ASX 200, and it will grow to about 10 percent.”

The ASX 200 is an index that tracks the fortunes of the 200 largest listed companies in Australia. (The ‘All Ordinaries’ covers the top 500). Although this is an accurate description, it does not fully represent reality.

ASX is dominated by a small number of “house and hole” companies, mortgage banks and miners. ( ABC News: John Gunn )

Almost half the value of all companies in the ASX 200 list is represented by just 10:

Half of the ASX's top 10 are banks: Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, Macquarie and ANZ;

Three of the top 10 are miners: Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP;

Two are vaccine maker CSL and conglomerate Wesfarmers (which runs Officeworks, Bunnings and Kmart as well as large chemical companies);

Two are vaccine maker CSL and conglomerate Wesfarmers (which runs Officeworks, Bunnings and Kmart as well as large chemical companies); The other 190 companies, combined, are roughly the same as the top 10 in the ASX 200.

With BHP poised to grow, that means an even larger share of the Australian stock market is geared towards mining.

“Currently the largest company in ASX is BHP. The third largest is Rio Tinto, then Fortescue Metals is the 10th largest stock,” Ms. Amir said.

“So that means now there’s going to be a huge over-concentration in the top 10 on mining first and foremost. And second, of course, iron ore miners.”

All three companies make huge profits exporting iron ore, mainly to China.

But the risks are enormous: the fluctuating price of a global commodity and a complex political and trade relationship that currently sits somewhere between a dispute and a trade war.

Double registration completed

BHP is no London minnow. The miner is the second most valued company listed on the London Stock Exchange behind pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

It left the blue chip FTSE 100 index 20 years after starting its dual listing when it merged to create BHP-Billiton.

Rio Tinto will continue to have a dual listing in both countries, but Markets.com chief analyst Neil Wilson believes the setup isn’t working particularly well anymore.

“I think it shows that the dual structure has lost a lot of appeal,” he said.

“It’s just too heavy in a world where you have to make deals, especially for BHP to decarbonize.

“It needs more flexibility and it’s ultimately one thing, in the end, to save money.”

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at online banking Swissquote, agrees.

“This gives the company less flexibility in business decisions and less room for maneuver,” she said.

“The simplification and unification of the listing structure will help the company to reduce costs and more easily finance buyout operations in the future.”

Big loss for LSE countered by other gains

But it is not all one way out of the UK.

The Royal Dutch Shell petroleum monolith, better known as Shell, is also doubly listed.

But it is abandoning its listing on the Dutch market and moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, blaming taxes and facing lawsuits over climate change.

In 2020, consumer products giant Unilever removed its similar Dutch / UK dual listing and decided to trade only in London.

“BHP is a big loss for the FTSE 100,” Wilson said.

“It is sometimes the largest company in terms of market capitalization in the past year.

“But you win some, you lose Unilever and Shell went the other way, so it’s not that bad for London.”

There is even an advantage for the key index in the London stock market, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets.

“For several years it has been widely recognized that the FTSE 100 is too heavily weighted in favor of the mining sector, so one mining company less in the benchmark will help correct this,” he said.

“From a domestic point of view, it’s not such a bad thing.

“With all the challenges facing businesses today, it seems that simplifying corporate structures may well help make decision-making a lot easier, as management should be able to take decisions. important decisions much faster. “

BHP to grow at home

Most Australians will own shares of BHP even if they don’t know it, thanks to their pension fund’s investments in the stock market.

The company has demanded a series of shareholder votes to finalize the delisting, which will take place in the first quarter of this year.

The move to a single listing on the Australian equity market has potential benefits for shareholders through postage credits. ( Provided: BHP )

Jessica Amir of Saxo Capital Market sees benefits for local shareholders.

“At the end of the day, it will be more attractive because the dividends will go up, and then there are the postage credits,” she said.

Postage credits are a tax relief granted to Australian shareholders who receive dividends that have already been subject to corporate tax.

“BHP already pays fully paid dividends, but that means these fully paid dividends will be consolidated so that they continue to pay them,” she explained.

“They will also bring in $ 6 billion in postage credits.”

The new list would also make it easier for the company to organize share buyback programs, she said, further increasing the benefits for shareholders.