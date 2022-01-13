Business
BHP, the ‘Big Australian’, is set to get bigger and more Australian
Mega-miner BHP leaves London, returning home to further dominate the Australian stock market.
Key points:
- The world’s largest mining company was listed on both the London and Australia stock exchanges, but will soon be leaving the UK
- BHP shares will only be listed on the ASX, increasing their weighting in the market
- Miners and banks dominate the Australian stock market
Twenty years ago, Australia’s most valued company merged with a British company to create BHP-Billiton: the world’s largest miner, extracting minerals from the Pilbara in Peru.
Back then, it used what is called a ‘double quote’, so that you could trade stocks on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Now he packs his bags with billions of pounds worth and comes home.
It’s a big change, according to Jessica Amir, Australian market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, with a huge impact on local stock indexes.
“In terms of size, they’re already a $ 221 billion company and that just means their market value is increasing quite significantly,” she said.
ASX10
The ASX 200 is an index that tracks the fortunes of the 200 largest listed companies in Australia. (The ‘All Ordinaries’ covers the top 500). Although this is an accurate description, it does not fully represent reality.
Almost half the value of all companies in the ASX 200 list is represented by just 10:
- Half of the ASX’s top 10 are banks: Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac, Macquarie and ANZ;
- Three of the top 10 are miners: Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP;
- Two are vaccine maker CSL and conglomerate Wesfarmers (which runs Officeworks, Bunnings and Kmart as well as large chemical companies);
- The other 190 companies, combined, are roughly the same as the top 10 in the ASX 200.
With BHP poised to grow, that means an even larger share of the Australian stock market is geared towards mining.
“Currently the largest company in ASX is BHP. The third largest is Rio Tinto, then Fortescue Metals is the 10th largest stock,” Ms. Amir said.
“So that means now there’s going to be a huge over-concentration in the top 10 on mining first and foremost. And second, of course, iron ore miners.”
All three companies make huge profits exporting iron ore, mainly to China.
But the risks are enormous: the fluctuating price of a global commodity and a complex political and trade relationship that currently sits somewhere between a dispute and a trade war.
Double registration completed
BHP is no London minnow. The miner is the second most valued company listed on the London Stock Exchange behind pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.
It left the blue chip FTSE 100 index 20 years after starting its dual listing when it merged to create BHP-Billiton.
Rio Tinto will continue to have a dual listing in both countries, but Markets.com chief analyst Neil Wilson believes the setup isn’t working particularly well anymore.
“I think it shows that the dual structure has lost a lot of appeal,” he said.
“It needs more flexibility and it’s ultimately one thing, in the end, to save money.”
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at online banking Swissquote, agrees.
“This gives the company less flexibility in business decisions and less room for maneuver,” she said.
“The simplification and unification of the listing structure will help the company to reduce costs and more easily finance buyout operations in the future.”
Big loss for LSE countered by other gains
But it is not all one way out of the UK.
The Royal Dutch Shell petroleum monolith, better known as Shell, is also doubly listed.
But it is abandoning its listing on the Dutch market and moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, blaming taxes and facing lawsuits over climate change.
In 2020, consumer products giant Unilever removed its similar Dutch / UK dual listing and decided to trade only in London.
“BHP is a big loss for the FTSE 100,” Wilson said.
“It is sometimes the largest company in terms of market capitalization in the past year.
There is even an advantage for the key index in the London stock market, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets.
“For several years it has been widely recognized that the FTSE 100 is too heavily weighted in favor of the mining sector, so one mining company less in the benchmark will help correct this,” he said.
“From a domestic point of view, it’s not such a bad thing.
“With all the challenges facing businesses today, it seems that simplifying corporate structures may well help make decision-making a lot easier, as management should be able to take decisions. important decisions much faster. “
BHP to grow at home
Most Australians will own shares of BHP even if they don’t know it, thanks to their pension fund’s investments in the stock market.
The company has demanded a series of shareholder votes to finalize the delisting, which will take place in the first quarter of this year.
Jessica Amir of Saxo Capital Market sees benefits for local shareholders.
“At the end of the day, it will be more attractive because the dividends will go up, and then there are the postage credits,” she said.
Postage credits are a tax relief granted to Australian shareholders who receive dividends that have already been subject to corporate tax.
“BHP already pays fully paid dividends, but that means these fully paid dividends will be consolidated so that they continue to pay them,” she explained.
The new list would also make it easier for the company to organize share buyback programs, she said, further increasing the benefits for shareholders.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-13/bhp-the-big-australian-to-get-bigger-and-more-australian/100751314
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]