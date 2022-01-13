What can we expect from real estate mergers and acquisitions in 2022?





The theme for 2022 will undoubtedly be rising interest rates and inflation. The Federal Reserve has already started cutting its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and the latest projection documents appear to forecast around three rate hikes next year. Since REITs are generally quite sensitive to interest rates, this policy change will create winners and losers. Trying to predict which companies are going to acquire another or get bought out themselves is a wild ride (it’s a tough way to make money even for the pros, and it’s a bad idea for investors to long term). Instead, let’s talk about some of the general trends in the real estate space for the coming year. The mortgage industry will struggle in 2022 After two good years, mortgage bankers will have a much tougher time as the Federal Reserve begins to raise rates. Mortgage banking is a holiday or famine business, where earnings can exhibit much higher volatility than the stock market as a whole. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Fed to cut interest rates to support the economy at the onset of the pandemic. This action sparked a massive wave of refinancing activity, as borrowers with rates above 4% could suddenly get rates below 3%. The mortgage industry was unprepared for a major boom and was sorely understaffed. This meant mortgage bankers didn’t need to compete for business, and everyone had huge profit margins. Many mortgage banks took advantage of the circumstances to go public. As rates rise, the industry will likely resume price wars again and again, especially between the biggest mortgage banking behemoths: Rocketand UWM Corporation, which is also known as United Wholesale. We have already seen some agreements, with New Residentialbuy Caliber home loans from a private equity seller. As the pool of available loans shrinks, expect to see more bankers consolidate. Mortgage banks with large portfolios of mortgage management rights (an esoteric asset that increases in value as rates rise) could attract interest. Mortgage banking service providers have also been fertile ground for mergers and acquisitions. Intercontinental exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, bought Ellie Mae for $ 11 billion. The Intercontinental Exchange mortgage empire includes the Electronic Mortgage Registration System (MERS), a registry for homeowners and mortgage management, Ellie Mae and Simplifile, which streamlines mortgage workflow. might be looking for something in the area of ​​mortgage trading. Mortgage banks that overhired during the 2020 boom may end up with too much overhead and inflated salaries. As profit margins shrink, they will be in a hurry to find money. We saw similar activity during the period 2013-2015 when mortgage banking volumes declined. These companies will look to merge with other stronger companies, and many will use mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographic footprint. Businesses that borrowed last year can use it this year In 2020 and 2021, many REITs have taken advantage of the low interest rate environment to issue debt, which gives them capital to continue their M&A activities. Last year, Real estate income bought VEREIT in a $ 17 billion transaction. QTS Realty Trust, a data center REIT, has been bought by private REIT Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust, showing appetite for faster growing REITs. Private equity firms are overflowing with cash and are looking for opportunities to deploy it. REITs with a return on funds from operations (FFO) greater than the cost of funds of the REIT will be attractive. Regardless of what happens in the stock market, we should see residential property owners continuing to sell assets in overheated markets. Apartment REITs like Residential Equity and single-family REITs like 4 American houses for rentare sitting on properties that have rapidly appreciated in value. At some point, it makes sense to ring the ledger and redeploy that capital elsewhere. Overall, real estate is a good hedge against inflation and the REIT sector should benefit from this economic environment. That being said, many REITs, especially higher yielding REITs, will be negatively affected by rising rates.

