DoorDash, Didi, Philips and others

Find out which companies are making the headlines before the bell:

DoorDash (DASH) Stock was up 2.6% in pre-market after Evercore upgraded it to “outperform” versus “online.” Evercore said the delivery service has strong fundamentals and the stock is at an attractive valuation. Separately, Meta Platforms (FB) has named Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash, to its board, the first new appointment to the board of directors of Facebook’s parent company in nearly two years.

Didi Global (DIDI) Shares of the rideshare firm rose 5.9% in pre-market trading on reports it is in talks for a second-quarter Hong Kong IPO as it continues the delisting process from the New York Stock Exchange.

Philips (PHG) Shares of Philips fell 15.6% pre-market after predicting a roughly 40% decline in basic profit for the fourth quarter. The Dutch healthcare tech firm’s results are affected by component shortages, the recall of its ventilators and other factors.

Ocugen (OCGN) Shares of the biopharmaceutical company jumped 5.5% in pre-market trading after a booster dose of its vaccine candidate Covaxin was found to neutralize the omicron and delta variants of Covid-19.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) The FTC has postponed for at least two weeks the vote on the proposed buyout of the aerospace systems maker by Lockheed Martin (LMT), according to people briefed on the matter who spoke to Reuters. Opponents of the deal say it would give Lockheed a dominant share of the rocket engine market. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares rose 3% pre-market.

Biogen (BIIB) Biogen shares fell 9.1% in pre-market trading after Medicare agreed to only partially cover Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. Medicare will only cover treatment if patients are enrolled in clinical trials and have symptoms at an early stage.

Dish Network (DISH) Dish and DirecTV are in merger talks again, according to sources who spoke to The New York Post. Satellite TV companies have had intermittent maintenance periodically over the past 20 years, with the latest round believed to be brought forward by DirecTV’s minority owner, TPG Capital. Dish Network jumped 7.4% in pre-marketing.

Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) Parent company Grubhub was up 4.3% in the pre-market after the company maintained its guidance for 2022 and said it was seeing an increase in order volume.

Ally Financial (ALLY) The bank announced a 20% dividend increase, bringing its quarterly payout to 30 cents per share, and also authorized a $ 2 billion share buyback program. Ally Financial gained 2.9% in pre-market trading.

Crocs (CROX) The casual shoemaker’s stock rose 1.5% in pre-market after Piper Sandler called it the “best choice” for 2022, calling it one of the growth stories of the most impressive consumption for several years to come.

Ambarella (AMBA) Shares of Ambarella gained 2.7% pre-market after Wells Fargo improved the chipmaker to “overweight” to “equal weight.” Wells Fargo said Ambarella has an attractive valuation after a recent pullback and called it one of the best ways to play in the artificial intelligence market.