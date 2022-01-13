Stock market: Asian stocks retreat

BANGKOK –

Stocks were mostly down in Asia on Thursday after the latest report on the surge in US prices appears to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in the coming months.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were down while Sydney advanced. US futures fell, S&P 500 and Dow contracts fell 0.1%.

The surge in coronavirus cases in Asia has raised uncertainties about the pace of the recovery from the pandemic.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported more than 13,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest level in four months. China, whose zero COVID policies are challenged by epidemics just weeks before the Beijing Winter Games, is testing and, in some cases, locking down entire cities.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1% to 28,489.13, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1% to 3,560.59. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,962.09.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 0.1% to 24,379.67 and the S & P / ASX 200 was up 0.5% to 7,474.40. The Indian Sensex index rose 0.1%.

Taiwan’s benchmark rose 0.3% after TSMC, the world’s largest processor of computer chips, reported record quarterly profit of just over $ 6 billion.

The 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 1.74%.

Besides the direct impact of large coronavirus outbreaks on normal business activity, the ripple effects on manufacturing and shipping could further hamper a rebound from the past two years of disruption.

“So far, the market reaction to the Omicron wave has been moderate, but attention should be paid to concerns about other impacts on global supply chains that could trigger risk-free trading,” Anderson said. Alves from ActivTtrades in a report.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,726.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a gain of 0.1%, closing at 36,290.32. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 15,188.39. All are on track for a weekly gain.

Small business stocks have lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.8% to 2,176.06.

Investors focused on a report from the Ministry of Labor, which showed consumer prices jumped 7% last month. This is the fastest year-over-year pace of the Consumer Price Index in nearly four decades. The big hike, in line with economists’ forecasts, came a day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank was ready to hike rates to fight inflation.

The modest gains were led by tech stocks, retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending.

Small business stocks have lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 17.95 points, or 0.8%, to 2,176.06.

Wall Street is closely monitoring rising inflation to gauge the impact on businesses and consumers, as well as the Fed’s plan to reduce its support for the economy and markets.

The central bank is cutting back on bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low throughout the virus pandemic.

The market is now evaluating the odds that the Fed will raise short-term rates by at least a quarter of a point in March to around 75%. A month ago it was around 36%.

Wall Street will receive another update on rising inflation on Thursday, when the Labor Department releases December results from an index based on U.S. wholesale prices. It shows how inflation affects costs for businesses.

Companies in many industries passed the higher costs on to consumers, but warned they would still feel a financial impact due to rising prices and supply chain issues.

Wall Street will be watching the latest round of results closely to see how businesses cope with inflation.

Delta Air Lines publishes its results Thursday. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report their results on Friday.

In other exchanges, US benchmark crude oil lost 17 cents to $ 82.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $ 1.42 to $ 82.64 a barrel on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the base of international oil prices, fell 18 cents to $ 84.49 a barrel.

The US dollar was unchanged at 114.64 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $ 1.1441 from $ 1.1444.