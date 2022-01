Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: what to watch for on the stock market today

Wall Street stock indexes edged up after inflation data showed the biggest annual rise in consumer prices in decades. Here is what we watched in the Wednesday exchanges: To blocks SQ -1.99% The acquisition of Afterpay has passed its final regulatory hurdle and will be implemented on February 1, Australian supplier buy-now-pay-tard announced.

Medicare officials said they would cover Biogen s BIIB -6.70% Aduhelm, a controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug, provided patients participate in clinical trials and show symptoms at an early stage. Biogen Headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 7, 2021.

Photo:



cj gunther / Shutterstock



Jefferies JEF Financial Group -9.27% reported a drop in revenue in the last quarter, which he said was in part due to a tough market environment for fixed income trading which resulted in lower volume.

Shares of e-commerce clothing company Kidpik PIK 20.66% surged in morning trading, building on a 27% gain on Tuesday. No clear catalyst for penny stock gains: same sound website was down for scheduled maintenance. Trading in the stock was briefly halted on Tuesday due to volatility.

Jefferies lowered his rating on PayPal PYPL -2.26% stock and lowered the price target to $ 200 from $ 255.

Allied financials ALLY 2.97% The board of directors approved a dividend increase and a share buyback program.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its rating on DoorDash DASH -2.07% and set a price target of $ 256 per share. On Tuesday, it closed at $ 143.64.

General Motors GM -0.70% The new CarBravo Marketplace will allow US GM dealers to sell used cars online, an initiative that adds new competition to the used vehicle market and reflects a strategic shift for GM.

Home KB KBH 0.55% and E2open Parent Holdings ETWO -4.81% must report after closing on Wednesday. Card of the day Streetwise columnist James Mackintosh examines three ways the market appears to be returning to normal after its pandemic indiscipline, plus a possible change in its long-term pattern. Write to James Willhite at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

