Asos plans to move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange





Asos has said it will move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange after Aim’s 20-year existence as the online clothing retailer reported sales growth despite supply chain challenges. The party wear seller said demand had been “volatile” in the four months leading up to Dec.31 due to Covid, but sales were up 5% as expected. Asos, which was listed on the Alternative Investments Market in 2001 and is one of AIM’s largest companies, said it plans to transition to the mainstream by the end of February 2022 as it seeks to attract more investors. Mat Dunn, COO, said: “Now is the time to move into the core market as we focus on achieving our mid-term goals and longer-term growth ambitions.” Former chief executive Nick Beighton left the company in October, when she issued a profit warning, leaving Dunn to take care of the day-to-day management of the business. The Asos share price rose 8% at the start of the session. Despite sales growth over Christmas, Asos said its gross margins fell 400 basis points to 43% as it eliminated slow moving inventory, faced high freight costs and resorted to air freight. to face supply constraints. The Topshop brands, acquired by Asos from Arcadia in February 2021, performed well, posting 200% year-over-year growth. Dunn said Asos had a “strong” start to the year as expected, despite difficult market conditions. Asos also announced the appointment to its board of directors of Patrick Kennedy, chairman of Bank of Ireland and former CEO of Paddy Power. Sherri Malek, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the move to the mainstream market was “another positive step for the share price.”

