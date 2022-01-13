Private equity firm TPG valued at $ 9 billion after the price IPO

Text size





TPG, the large private equity firm, valued its much-anticipated IPO at $ 29.50 a share, in the middle of its expected price range, a person familiar with the matter said.

At $ 29.50, TPG raised $ 1 billion, easily making it the biggest IPO of the year.

TPG had filed a request to sell 33.9 million shares between $ 28 and $ 31 each, a flyer says. Of the 33.9 million shares, 28.3 million are from TPG itself, while one shareholder offers around 5.6 million. The stock will trade on Thursday under the Nasdaq ticker TPG.

At $ 29.50 per share, the valuation of TPG is $ 9 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported information on TPG prices.

TPG’s offer comes as the IPO window appears to be closing. Almost all of the companies that went public this year fell below their bid prices, making them broken deals. This includes the biotechnologies Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AMLX), Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) and



Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) which each traded below their IPO prices.



CinCor Pharma (CINC), also a biotech company, closed flat when it debuted last week.

The poor performance of Class 2021 IPOs, nearly 70% of the roughly 400 offers are trading below their offer prices, is chipping off this year’s new issue crop. In the latest sign of a weakening market, Justworks pulled its IPO on Wednesday, citing market conditions. The HR software company was scheduled to open on Thursday.

Unlike Justworks, which launched in 2012, TPG is not a startup. Founded in 1992, one of the first transactions of TPG was its investment in bankrupt Continental Airlines in 1993. The company has since invested in more than 500 portfolio companies, including 280 currently active, the flyer says. This includes the home sharing network



Airbnb (ABNB), Uber Technologies (UBER), antivirus software pioneer McAfee, retailers Neiman Marcus and



Petco health and wellness (WOOF), as well as CAA, the artistic agency.

TPG employed 912 people as of September 30. It had $ 109 billion in assets under management. After the IPO, TPG will have a voting right of 97.9%, with a direct and indirect economic interest of 78.8%, according to the prospectus.

TPG is the latest private equity giant to seek to list its shares. Blackstone Group (ticker: BX) was one of the first when it went public in 2007. KKR & Co. (KKR), Apollo Global Management (APO), Carlyle Group (CG) and Ares Management (ARES) followed. More recently,



EQT (EQT) in Sweden went public in 2019 on the Nasdaq Stockholm. And



Bridgepoint Group (BPT), a UK company, listed on the London Stock Exchange in July.

