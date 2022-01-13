Efficacy of BNT162b2 vaccine against critical Covid-19 in adolescents

Study design

We used a negative test case-control design to assess the effectiveness of vaccination against Covid-19 resulting in hospitalization, ICU admission, or life-sustaining interventions by comparing the odds of previous vaccination in patients. laboratory confirmed cases and hospitalized controls without Covid-19.2.6.7 Vaccine efficacy evaluations have routinely used negative test controls to reduce bias in healthcare research behavior and to improve logistics.8-11 The vaccine efficacy estimates that are generated by the case-control or negative test design are expressed as percentages and can be interpreted as the fraction of the specified result avoided in association with vaccination.7.8.12 The surveillance protocol and statistical analysis plan (in the supplemental appendix, both available with the full text of this article on NEJM.org) have been reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the other participating institutions as public health. surveillance; this review was conducted in accordance with applicable federal laws and CDC policy.13 CDC technical staff served as co-investigators and were involved in study design, participated in data collection and analysis and manuscript preparation, and were involved in the study. decision to submit the manuscript for publication.

Registration of patient and control cases

To identify patient and control cases, we conducted active surveillance of adolescents aged 12 to 18 who had been admitted to 31 hospitals in 23 states in the CDC-funded Covid-19 Overcoming Network.14.15 The network was funded to assess the efficacy of the vaccine against severe Covid-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in vaccine-eligible participants. After the award of the CDC contract, 39 referral health centers for pediatric patients were approached based on their previous experience in recruiting patients with Covid-19 or in conducting evaluations of the effectiveness of the drug. vaccine against influenza.15.16 Representatives of 31 centers agreed to participate during this period.

During the surveillance period at each study site, investigators attempted to capture all cases that met the inclusion criteria. All patient and control cases were included regardless of the availability of information regarding their vaccination status. During the period May 30 to October 25, 2021, investigators began to search for potentially eligible patients by reviewing hospital admission registers and electronic medical records. For this report, the date of hospitalization of the first patient enrolled case was July 1, when the percentage of fully vaccinated adolescents exceeded 20% in the United States and was therefore sufficient for an evaluation of vaccine effectiveness.10.17 The onset of listing varied depending on local impact and ethical approval at the site.

The case patients were selected among adolescents hospitalized with Covid-19 as the main reason for admission or who presented a clinical syndrome compatible with acute Covid-19 (one or more symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of odor, gastrointestinal symptoms, respiratory support, or new pulmonary findings on chest imaging). All patient cases tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or on antigen tests within 10 days of onset. symptoms or within 72 hours of hospitalization. Positive test results documented before admission were accepted in 28 patients. We excluded 23 adolescents who had been diagnosed with MIS-C during their current hospitalization (Table S1 in the Supplementary Annex).

Due to the potential biases associated with the selection of controls,18-20 we included two groups of hospitalized patients as controls: those who had negative results for SARS-CoV-2 on the RT-PCR test or on the antigen tests (negative test) but who presented symptoms of the Covid-19 type; and those without Covid-19-like symptoms who may or may not have had a SARS-CoV-2 test (negative syndrome). At each site, investigators targeted a case-control ratio of approximately 1: 1 for each of the two control groups. Eligible controls were selected from the patients closest to the ward where the patients were hospitalized within 3 weeks of the patient’s date of hospitalization.

Data gathering

The parent or guardian of each participant was approached by trained study staff or electronic medical records on all cases and witnesses were examined to collect data regarding demographic characteristics, clinical information on current disease, and SARS-CoV-2 test history. Parents or guardians were asked about the patients’ history of vaccination against Covid-19, including the number of doses and whether the most recent administration had taken place in the previous 14 days, the location where the vaccination took place. occurred, the vaccine manufacturer and the availability of a Covid-19. -19 vaccination record. Study staff searched for sources, including state immunization records, electronic medical records, or other sources (including pediatrician documentation), to verify reported or unknown immunization status.

Vaccination status

Patients were considered to have received the Covid-19 vaccination based on source documentation or a plausible self-report if the dates and location of vaccination were provided by a parent or guardian at the time of maintenance. Since the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna) and the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine (Johnson & JohnsonJanssen) had not been authorized for use in adolescents at the time of the start of the study, patients who had received these vaccines were excluded. Patients were classified as unvaccinated (not receiving BNT162b2 vaccine before disease onset) or vaccinated if the most recent dose (first or second dose of BNT162b2 vaccine) had been administered at least 14 days before onset. disease. Adolescents who had received only one dose of vaccine or who had received a second dose less than 14 days before the onset of illness were considered to have been partially vaccinated; those who had received two doses at least 14 days before the onset of illness were considered to have been fully immunized. Patients who received only a single dose less than 14 days before disease onset were excluded from the analysis.2

Results

The predefined primary outcomes were Covid-19 resulting in hospitalization, admission to intensive care, receipt of life support interventions, or death. Life support was defined as the receipt of non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, vasoactive infusions, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Statistical analyzes

We first performed bivariate analyzes to assess differences in characteristics between groups on the basis of case status (patient vs. control cases) and vaccination status (fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated). We then constructed logistic regression models for the predefined primary outcomes to calculate the odds ratios of vaccination history (fully or partially vaccinated versus unvaccinated) in patients versus controls, with confidence intervals of 95% associates. A priori, we fitted the models for US census region, date of admission, age, sex, and race or ethnic group.6.10 To assess hospital grouping, we also included the hospital as a random effect in the mixed-effects regression models, an analysis that did not significantly change the results. Using a change-in-estimate approach, we assessed other potential confounding factors (the presence of underlying health issues, specific underlying issues, and the Social Vulnerability Index score) that ‘were not included in the final models because these factors did not change. odds ratio for vaccination of more than 5%.6.21

We calculated vaccine efficacy against primary outcomes by comparing the odds of full vaccination against Covid-19 in case and control patients using the equation for vaccine efficacy from (1 report adjusted) 100, as determined from logistic regression models. We used Firth’s logistic regression (a penalized likelihood-based method) for models with less than five vaccinated cases.22 Pre-planned subgroup analyzes included efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization by age group (12 to 15 years old vs 16 to 18 years old) and protection of partial vaccination with BNT162b2 vaccine against l Covid-19 hospitalization. We calculated efficacy separately with each control group and overall with the two control groups combined. The widths of the confidence intervals have not been adjusted for multiplicity, so the intervals should not be used to infer vaccine efficacy for subgroup analyzes. All statistical analyzes were performed using SAS software, version 9.4 (SAS Institute).