Stock market today: Dow Jones rises amid more inflation data, Brainard audience

Stocks were slowly rising as investors clung to inflation and interest rates awaited more economic data on Thursday, as well as Senate testimony from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

indicated an open of less than 30 points more, after the index rose 38 points on Wednesday to close at 36,290.



S&P 500

Nasdaq

were on track for a similar start of around 0.1% more.

FTSE 100

was hovering almost flat, with the index pulling in different directions amid a wave of quarterly earnings releases. Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

increased 0.1%.

Monetary policy and its impact on bond yields as well as inflation have been driving the markets over the past week. In the day ahead, investors are likely to react to new producer price index (PPI) inflation data for December, which is expected to post a 0.4% month-over-month increase.

This comes after very high inflation on Wednesday reading a 7% annual rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the fastest rate since 1982. Stocks edged up on yesterday’s data as markets were seeing the rise. Inflation is nearing its peak and investors worried about a much higher impression and signs of slowing inflation are a moderating force on the Fed’s aggressiveness.

Yesterday’s market reaction could raise hopes that global inflationary pressures may start to ease, said Michael Hewson, analyst at brokerage CMC Markets.

Seems a bit premature based on one-month numbers, but this afternoon the US PPI might add a further thrill to that argument if we see a similar trend in today’s numbers in December, a he added. The PPI has tended to be a leading indicator of the overall CPI for most of the past year and is already well above CPI levels.

Fed. Gov. Brainards’ testimony to the Senate during his nomination hearing as the next central bank vice president will also be the focus of attention for more signals on monetary policy. Brainard said on Wednesday inflation was too high and reducing it would be a priority. The first weekly jobless claims are also in the spotlight on Thursday.

The Fed’s guidance showed the central bank was on track to earlier and faster interest rate hikes, with markets forecasting three rate hikes this year and the first in March. Stricter policy ahead and an optimistic tone from the Fed on the strength of the US economy pushed bond yields up, putting stocks under pressure.

But investors’ nerves were assuaged by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday when the central banker showed support for the market and said the Fed would act to curb inflation. This helped benchmark 10-year US Treasury note yields stay below 1.8%, a Covid-19 pandemic-era high reached on Monday. The 10-year bond yield was up slightly on Thursday to 1.75%.

We expect the US 10-year yield to drop from the current 1.73% to around 2% over the next several months, as investors digest the Fed’s more hawkish stance as well as even higher inflation readings. high, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth. Management. That said, we don’t expect a sharp rise in yields that would jeopardize the rally in equities.

In the commodities space, crude prices continued to steadily rise as international benchmark Brent oil futures rose 0.2% to nearly $ 85 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also higher at nearly $ 83.

Cryptocurrencies rose again on Thursday, with



Bitcoin

the first crypto-up 2.5% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. Smaller pair



Ether

rose 3.5% to approach $ 3,400.

Here are three actions in motion Thursday:

Group of chips





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.



(ticker: TSM) rose more than 4% in the New York pre-market after posting strong quarterly results. The world’s largest contract semiconductor maker posted a 16.4% jump in net profit on a 21.2% increase in sales amid strong demand and tight supply. It also boosted peers





STMicroelectronics



(STM), up 3% in pre-market commerce.

Crypto exchange





Coinbase



(COIN) rose nearly 3% in the pre-market after the group announced it would acquire FairX, a derivatives exchange.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]