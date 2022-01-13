deliveries of battery-electric vehicles doubled in 2021





Deliveries in the regions developed as follows in 2021: A total of 3,518,700 vehicles were delivered in Europe (2.7percent). In Western Europe, 2,860,400 customers took possession of a Group brand vehicle (2.7 percent). Battery-electric vehicles were very popular in this region, accounting for 10.5 percent of Group deliveries in Western Europe (2020: 6.2 percent). This makes the Group the clear BEV market leader in Europe. Demand for BEVs was even somewhat stronger in Germany, the Groups home market, where battery-electric vehicles made up 11.4percent of Group deliveries (2020: 5.9percent). Here, a total of 991,900 vehicles across all drive systems were handed over to customers (9.6 percent). Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe declined by 2.8percent to 658,300 units. In North America, 908,400 customers took delivery of a new Group brand vehicle, a significant increase of 15.6percent. This positive development was driven in particular by the USA, where deliveries rose by 16.9percent to 671,800 units. The Group tripled its BEV deliveries in the largest North American market year-on-year to 37,200 vehicles, making it the number two for battery-electric vehicles. The Group also lifted its delivery volumes year-on-year in the South America region. A total of 514,600 vehicles were handed over to customers, an increase of 5.1percent. In Brazil, the regions largest market, deliveries hovered around the prior-year figure at 376,500 units (0.3percent). In the Asia-Pacific region, deliveries fell by 12.4percent year-on-year to 3,610,600 units. China, the Groups largest single market, was among the hardest hit by the semiconductor shortages. Here, deliveries were down by 14.1percent to 3,304,800 units. The electric offensive also bore fruit in this region, leading to the strongest volume growth among Group BEVs, which rose more than fourfold to 92,700 vehicles. 1) e up !: power consumption in kWh / 100 km: 12.9 12.7 (combined), CO 2 emissions in g / km: 0; efficiency class: A +

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/2022/01/volkswagen-group-on-course-for-new-auto.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos