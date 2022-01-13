Asos plans to move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Asos said online clothing retailers would move to major London Stock Exchange markets 20 years later in Aim as they saw sales growth despite supply chain challenges.

Party wear vendors said demand was “volatile” for the four months to December 31 due to Covid, but sales were up 5% as expected.

Listed on the alternative investment market in 2001, Asos, one of AIM’s largest companies, plans to enter major markets by the end of February 2022 with the aim of attracting more investors. Said.

COO Mat Dunn said:

Former CEO Nick Beighton left the company in October and issued a profit warning, leaving Dan to run his day-to-day affairs. Asos shares rose 8% at the start of the session.

Despite the growth in Christmas sales, the gross margin fell 400 basis points to 43%. This is because they eliminated slow moving inventory, had to deal with rising freight rates, and relied on air freight to deal with supply constraints.

The Topshop brand, which Asos acquired from Arcadia in February 2021, performed well, recording 200% year-over-year growth.

Dan said Assos got off to a “solid” start to this year, as expected, despite difficult market conditions.

Asos also announced the appointment of Patrick Kennedy, chairman of the Bank of Ireland and former CEO of Paddy Power, to the board of directors.

The move to the mainstream is “another positive step in stock prices,” said Sherry Marek, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.