5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, January 13
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street Looks Higher After Nasdaq’s 3-Day Winning Streak
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 12, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
US equity futures rose slightly on Thursday after another hot but unsurprising inflation report. The Nasdaq edged higher on Wednesday, led by the rebound in tech stocks for a third consecutive session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted gains for the second day in a row, each ending Wednesday within 1.5% of last week’s record. The Nasdaq still has work to do to come out of its recent slide, ending Wednesday 5.4% from its last record close in November.
- Looking ahead, global alternative asset management firm TPG is set to debut on Nasdaq on Thursday the next morning. price its initial public offering at $ 29.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range.
- Moderna expects to publish data from its Covid vaccine trials involving children aged 2 to 5 by March. If the study is favorable, the company said it would then seek emergency approval to vaccinate this age group. Moderna shares were slightly lower in the pre-market.
2. Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profits and Revenue; the actions go up
Delta Air Lines planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Delta Air Lines shares rose more than 2% in pre-market after the carrier on Thursday released its highest quarterly revenue since late 2019, a better-than-expected amount of $ 9.47 billion in the fourth quarter. Earnings of 22 cents per share also beat estimates, in part thanks to strong vacation bookings and more business travel. Delta said it expects a loss in the first quarter, attributing the Covid omicron variant to higher costs and lower bookings than expected. However, the airline still sees a pickup in further travel demand and profit this year.
3. More surprisingly hot inflation figures; new unemployment claims are increasing
The Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the December’s producer price index rose 9.7% year-over-year, slightly below estimates but still the largest increase on record. The PPI comes after December’s consumer price index rose 7% year-on-year at the fastest pace since June 1982, but in line with estimates. The Labor Department said Thursday that the first weekly jobless claims rose to 230,000, more than expected and up 23,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level.
4. Senate panel to hold hearing on Brainard’s nomination as Fed vice chairman
Lael Brainard, US Federal Reserve Board Member, speaks after being appointed by US President Joe Biden as Federal Reserve Vice President, in the South Court Auditorium of the Buildings of the Eisenhower’s executive office at the White House in Washington, United States on November 22, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
The Senate Banking Committee holds a confirmation of charges hearing at 10 a.m. ET Thursday to consider the appointment of Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard to become the next Fed vice chairman. In prepared remarks, Brainard said that controlling decades-long inflation is the “most important task” facing central bankers. Brainard’s prepared remarks stayed close to the monetary policy script used by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday during his confirmation hearing for a second term. He said the Fed will act as needed with higher interest rates and other measures to ensure inflation returns from current highs to the central bank’s 2% target.
5. Biden to highlight the federal response to the omicron push
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on voting rights during an address on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11, 2022.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
President Joe biden plans to make remarks on Thursday on his administration’s “emergency response” to peak Covid cases due to the highly contagious variant of omicron. Biden to highlight federal government efforts to use military medical personnel, starting next week, to help hospitals hit by the twin problems of a Covid patient crash and staff shortages from sick health workers . The president will also announce that six additional military medical teams will be deployed to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island.
Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
