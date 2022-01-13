Delta, Virgin Galactic, KB Home, Taiwan Semiconductor: What To Watch Out For In The Stock Market Today





U.S. equity futures wobbled and bond yields rose as new inflation and labor market data came out. Here is what was looked at in the exchanges on Thursday: Virgin Galactic SPCE shares -0.16% fell 10% pre-market after the space company said Thursday it plans to offer $ 425 million in convertible bonds maturing in 2027 as part of a private offering.

Profit season is back. Delta Air Lines DAL -1.50% said on Thursday he expects to get rid of the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Shares were up 2.4% before market. Other airliners have also gained in pre-commercialization, with American Airlines AAL -2.73% up 1.6% and United Airlines UAL -0.77% up 1.8%.

BTCS Actions , BTCS 19.01% a blockchain tech company, jumped 22% pre-market, set to continue a recent rally after the Nasdaq-listed company said last week it would pay a dividend in cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency companies also saw their shares climb ahead of commercialization. Coinbase COIN cryptocurrency exchange -1.07% Global added 2% while bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings MARA 2.64% increased by 1.6%.

Home KB KBH 0.55% stocks jumped more than 9% pre-market after the homebuilder reported higher earnings and earnings for the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand despite a disruption in the supply chain. Homes under construction in Valley Center, Calif., June 3, 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM US Listed Shares 2.37% Manufacturing added more than 5% pre-market after fourth quarter net profit of the world’s largest contract chipmakers rose 16% from a year ago, on strong demand for chips used in computers and smartphones.

ElectroCore ECOR 64.03% shares fell 13% before market on Thursday. Shares jumped more than 60% on Wednesday after the company said its non-invasive gammaCore vagus nerve stimulation received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s breakthrough device designation for the treatment of post-stress disorder. -traumatic.

Boeing BA 0.66% stocks added 2.3% pre-market. On Tuesday, the company said it sold more planes than Airbus last year, but delivered half as many passenger planes, a sign of the changing landscape facing the two dominant aircraft makers in the world. world.

Snap SNAP -1.34% stocks fell 3% before market. Cowen reduced the stock’s performance in the market relative to the outperformance and lowered his price target.

South Korean regulators cleared the Novavaxs Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, allowing it to join the ranks of previously licensed vaccines. Despite this, the actions of Novavax NVAX -0.39% fell more than 2% pre-market.

MTCH Group Match -1.52% added 3% after Piper Sandler set a price target of $ 130 per share for the dating company. The stock closed at $ 124.08 on Wednesday.

Home builder Lennar LEN.B shares 0.28% added 2.8% pre-market after the company said on Wednesday its board of directors had increased its annual dividend to $ 1.50 per share, from $ 1.00 per share. Card of the day Europe’s growing dependence on Russian gas and oil limits the continent’s room for maneuver in the growing crisis between the United States and Russia over security in the region and makes it highly vulnerable in the event climbing. Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

