Here’s what could save the stock market as Powell removes Fed put put, strategist says

Stocks are expected to post modest gains on Thursday, as investors soak up new inflation data and a day after inflation data from bleeding consumers. We are also one day away from the start of fourth quarter results, which will be released by the big banks.

US stocks are now firmly in a trading range, and we believe it will take significant earnings surprises (either way) or a breakout of the 10-year US yield to move US stocks out of the trading range. Peter Garnry, head of strategy actions at Saxo Bank, told clients in a note.

Inflation updates spark a lot of talk about when the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes will take place, with March appearing to be a blow to the first. This chart from ClearBridge Investments shows that stocks often rise before that first rise and eventually settle into gains afterwards.

ClearBridge / FactSet





After a period of turmoil after take-off, the market has historically found its place, said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, in a client webcast Wednesday with Franklin Templeton Investments. Here’s another chart from that presentation, showing stock returns increasing over time as rates rise:

ClearBridge / Goldman Sachs, data as of December 31, 2021.





Our call of the day ClearBridge / Franklin Templeton team says retail traders could support stocks again this year. In short, retail will replace the Fed’s put.

As Schulze explained, investors have in the past been encouraged by expectations that the Fed is always there to support stocks in times of difficulty. With central banks moving to cut and tight in 2022, the theory is that retail traders could be ready to buy any drop.

In 2021, as their chart shows, investors invested more money in global stocks than in the previous 25 years combined. This was predicted by Deutsche Bank and others in early 2021 which saw an intrepid herd of new investors pumping money into stocks.

With retail investors stepping in to buy the dips, the market has not seen a significant decline in 2021. January typically sees the biggest inflows of any month, suggesting that retail remains in place at the dawn of 2022, Schulze said in the presentation.

A new survey from Investing.com shows that 86% of first-time buyers of stocks last year plan to continue buying in 2022. The survey of 1,600 respondents in the United States also shown to be more risk-taking, with 58% including cryptocurrencies in wallets, and also more interest in buying stocks even.

Schulze said that while it’s not entirely clear whether these retail investors will show up this year, he believes that with the drumbeat around TINA, there is no alternative (to stocks) can to help.

ClearBridge, S&P, Dow Jones, Bloomberg





And it’s not just retail traders buying stocks, it’s also companies buying and very aggressively, Schulze said.

An inflation facility? Producer prices for December rose 0.2% and 0.4%, minus energy, food and trade. Prices increased 9.7% on an annual basis. Weekly jobless claims increased from 23,000 to 230,000.

Fed. Governor Lael Brainard will testify at 10 a.m. EST during his Senate nomination hearing as the next central bank vice president. In prepared remarks released on Tuesday, she said inflation was too high and the Fed should focus on bringing it down to 2%.

are on the rise, after the crypto exchange announced plans to buy the FairX derivatives exchange. And here’s a guide to answering the cryptocurrency question that will appear on your tax forms this year.

A laboratory study has shown that compounds in cannabis stopped infections of the virus causing COVID-19 by blocking its way to the cells.

has achieved record profits and revenues thanks to increasing demand for its chips.

Valued at $ 9 billion, private equity firm TPG Partners debuts on the stock exchange on Thursday, with shares expected to start trading at $ 29.50.

stocks are up after adjusted earnings and revenue guidance beat expectations.

They are the most active tickers on MarketWatch at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

