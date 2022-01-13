Sensex increases by 100 points in the first exchanges; Clever Tops 18,200





The benchmark Sensex stock index climbed nearly 100 points at the opening of trade on January 13, following the gains of index heavyweights Infosys, TCS and Maruti. Encouraging earnings reports from software majors TCS and Infosys have supported national actions. However, weak macroeconomic data limited the appreciation bias to some extent, traders said. The BSE index, while battling high volatility at the start of trade, traded 99.04 points or 0.16% higher at 61,249.08. Likewise, the Nifty rose 35.50 points or 0.19% to 18,247.85. PowerGrid was the top winner in the Sensex pack, rising over 2%, followed by Tata Steel, TCS, Infosys, Maruti and Sun Pharma. In contrast, Wipro, HDFC Bank, M&M and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. In the previous session, the 30-stock Sensex stood at 533.15 points, or 0.88% higher, at 61,150.04. Likewise, the benchmark NSE Nifty climbed 156.60 points or 0.87% to end at 18,212.35. On January 12, the country’s largest software exporter, TCS, reported a 12.2% jump in net profit for the December quarter to 9,769 crore, while Infosys reported an increase of nearly 12.2%. % of its net profit at 5,809 crore. Meanwhile, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost stable compared to the period last year. On the national macroeconomic front, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) rose 1.4% in November, with most components such as manufacturing, electricity, mining, primary products and goods. of sustainable consumption having slowed down. Meanwhile, rising prices for essential kitchen items pushed retail price inflation to a six-month high of 5.59% in December, close to the reserve banks’ upper tolerance limit of 6%. . Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul stock exchanges were trading with losses in mid-session trades, while Hong Kong was in positive territory. Stock markets in the United States ended with gains during the overnight session. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude oil fell 0.21% to $ 84.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth 1,001.57 crore on Jan.12, according to stock data.

