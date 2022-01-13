Business
Airport project to store jet fuel within 500 feet of homes faces backflow
Plans to store millions of gallons of jet fuel a few hundred yards from homes in McCall Lane are meeting resistance from neighbors worried about their safety.
Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said storing up to 6 million gallons of jet fuel presented virtually no risk to nearby residents, but the pushback prompted city council to order a new round meetings with residents and an analysis to find out if the facility could leak toxic fumes.
“We really want to be a good partner with our community and work with it,” said Jacqueline Yaft, CEO of ABIA, who is one of the four finalists to lead the Orlando International Airport and will be interviewed publicly next week. “We are happy to answer any further questions or concerns. “
But some neighbors at the airport say they feel their concerns have been ignored and some information about the project has been difficult to get.
“A lot of my neighbors don’t know about anything,” said Amanda Carrillo, a McCall Lane resident who has tried to publicize the facility. “I have the impression that they take advantage of us because they know that we are minorities. We are Spanish speaking and [my neighbors] do not understand.”
“What if he explodes?” They say no. But what if it explodes? ” she said.
Airport says storing more fuel is essential
The tank farm would initially have a pair of specialized 1.5 million gallon jet fuel storage tanks with room for two additional 1.5 million gallon tanks.
The tanks would be filled by trucks carrying jet fuel from a facility in Smithville. The fuel would be transported underground from the tank farm to a facility where the trucks that refuel the planes are replenished.
Long-term plans call for lines from the new facility directly to the Barbara Jordan terminal, where each gate would be fitted with a fire hydrant to supply the planes.
The jet fuel tank farm is one of more than 60 projects encompassing a large multi-year program expansion from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the basis of a long term plan approved by Austin City Council.
Airport officials say the project is badly needed. After an initial decline in air travel triggered by the pandemic, passenger growth rebounded beyond 2019 levels. The airport recorded its busiest days and second in history last year. Authorities expect the number of passengers and flights to double in 20 years.
“Most airports have five to seven days of fuel [stored]”Yaft said.” We have one to two. “
Airlines are concerned about the amount of fuel stored at ABIA, she said, especially given the airport’s growth trajectory. On busy days last year, at least three flights had to be diverted to refuel.
Airport staff provided a list of the storage facility’s security features, including:
- 24/7 staffing and site surveillance
- a spill containment structure around the tanks with a corrosion detection system to alert operators of leaks in real time
- fire extinguishing systems inside each tank
- inspections every three months by firefighters stationed at the airport
- tanks that resist external heat and keep the fuel temperature controlled
The project includes a $ 800,000 renovation of the intersection at US 183 and Metropolis Drive where trucks would have access to the facility. Currently, 75 to 80 tankers deliver fuel to the airport daily, with operations almost 24 hours a day.
The tank farm project has already obtained federal, state and local approvals, including a discovery from the Federal Aviation Administration that the project would not significantly impact air quality or pose health and safety risks.
However, the FAA said in a statement that the agency has no regulations or guidelines on the distance between a fuel fleet and properties outside the perimeter of the airport.
Within 500 meters
Neighbors urged authorities to consider locating the facility in another part of the airport’s 6.6 square mile property.
The southernmost reservoir in the sitemap would be within 500 feet of the nearest residence, according to an analysis by local land-use planning firm Thrower Design. An airport spokesperson confirmed the distance to be accurate.
Thrower Design was hired by Howard Yancy, president of Zydeco Development, which owns the 550-acre MetCenter business park on Metropolis Drive. A still to be developed part of the business park is located directly across the highway from the site of the proposed tank farm.
“We can’t build office space on site because you can’t rent office space where someone overlooks a jet fuel tank farm,” Yancy said. “There have been issues with the fuel tanks. It may not be a high probability, but it is still a significant risk.”
“Common sense tells you that when the Aviation Department says there is no other place to put this fleet of jet fuel tanks on a 7 square mile property, it just can’t be correct, ”Yancy said.
Airport officials say they chose the site because it does not conflict with the future development of the airport and is ideal for installing underground transmission lines.
But residents who will sleep a few hundred meters from the storage yard are not reassured by the airport’s development plans.
“I really don’t want it to be there,” Carrillo said. “It’s not good.”
City council slows things down
In response to outcry from neighbors, Austin City Council in December order the city’s aviation department to organize a new round of community meetings. The board also wants aviation personnel to provide more information on the potential air pollution that the tank farm could generate.
“What is the exposure to risks? What is being done to mitigate these risks? And should more consideration be given to the installation of this fuel storage facility in this area? Said Vanessa Fuentes, a member of Austin City Council, whose district includes the airport and surrounding neighborhoods.
As per the city council resolution, airport officials have scheduled three community meetings at the tank farm for a single day at the end of the month.
Meetings are not a discussion of whether the project could be changed; they are designed as information meetings to answer residents’ questions. Those wishing to attend are asked to confirm attendance by calling 311 or sending an email to [email protected]
Two in-person gatherings are scheduled for Saturday, January 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon. A virtual / called meeting is scheduled from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Each meeting will contain the same information and interpretation in Spanish will be provided.
Airport officials have until February 7 to brief city council on community meetings. A study on the effects of fuel storage on air quality is expected by March 9.
