Penny stock gives 135% multibagger return in two weeks





Stock exchange today: Retail investors are reluctant to invest in penny stocks because they find it very risky to invest in stocks that become very volatile on a small trigger. However, for those with a high risk appetite, these penny stocks offer multibagger return to its shareholders in a very short period of time. If you look at the multibagger stock list in 2021, a number of penny stocks have made an entry in the multibagger stock list in India. However, the investor should remember that if a company has a positive outlook and its balance sheet is in a good position, such as debt free, etc., then investors with a high risk appetite can invest in penny stocks. and expect a big increase in their money in no time. RTCL shares are the glaring example of this, as the stock gave about 135% return to its shareholders in just about two weeks. RTCL share price history According to the share price history of this multibagger penny stock for 2022, it had closed at 8.51 levels each on the ESB on December 27, 2021 while it is available at 19.90 per share today. So, in almost two weeks, this penny stock has jumped about 135%, becoming a multibagger stock in 2022. The stock has hit 10% of the upper circuit in the last four consecutive sessions and it has delivered around 90% back. to its shareholders during the last 5 meetings. Over the past month he has gone from 8 to 19.90 levels per share, registering an increase of around 150% during this period. Impact on investment If an investor had invested 1 lakh in that penny stock a week ago, its a lakh would have turned to 1.90 lakh today when it would have become 2.35 lakh in two weeks. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this penny stock a month ago, and had remained invested there until this day, its 1 lakh would have turned into 2.50 lakh today. Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-penny-stock-gives-multibagger-135-return-in-two-weeks-11642057402952.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos