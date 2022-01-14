Business
Today’s Top Stock Market News January 14, 2022 | national
Stock futures rise before big banks kick off earnings season
Stock futures are up in early morning trading today. This could signal a potential rally in stocks after a sell-off the day before. Specifically, tech stocks underperformed. Clearly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite ended the day down 2.51%. Investors today are likely eyeing big bank earnings while considering the trajectory of the US economy. This, along with existing labor market and inflation data, would give investors plenty of information to digest now.
For one thing, market analysts have different views on how things might go from this point, going forward. On the one hand, Loreen Gilbert, CEO of WealthWise Financial, sees a wild ride forward to the markets. She notes, What we are currently seeing is a revaluation of the markets, given the anticipated rate hikes. This is going to be the catalyst that will bring the market down. On the other hand, people like Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management, think otherwise. He argues, As the pandemic gets better contained this year as the Omicron wave wears off hopefully we’ll probably see the supply chain disruptions dissipate and then we’re not going to get more fiscal stimulus That, at our opinion, lowers inflation over the course of the year.
Either way, as investors try to make sense of current market conditions, there remain many notable points. stock Exchange news. As of 5:55 a.m. ET, Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.25%, 0.16% and 0.02%, respectively.
Big bank earnings arrive today
With the current earnings season approaching, most if not all eyes are currently on the big banks. Before today’s opening bell, we have JP Morgan (New York Stock Exchange: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C) in cask. In theory, the performance of these titans of the financial sector alongside their peers will likely reflect a key element. In other words, the current state of the overall economic recovery. Therefore, it would be safe to say that today’s earnings could also mark crucial data points for investors to consider now.
Now, the key question in investors’ minds would be: what should we expect from banks? For starters, analyst estimates for JPMorgan are such. In terms of earnings per share (EPS), consensus projections point to earnings of $3.04. This would be a decrease of 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As for total revenue, analysts expect a marginal decline of 1.3% year over year, totaling $29.78 billion. More importantly, investors will likely be watching banks’ net interest margin, which could see a solid quarter-over-quarter increase.
Second, after JPMorgan, there is Wells Fargo. As it stands, Wall Street currently expects the bank to report EPS of $1.00 on revenue of $18.61 billion. This would reflect year-over-year gains of 42.9% and 4% respectively. Third, Citigroup consensus EPS and revenue currently sit at $1.66 billion and $16.79 billion respectively. In detail, this represents a year-over-year decline of 20% for EPS and a gain of 1.8% for revenue. Despite the possible deceleration in year-on-year growth for some, banks also have another major tailwind to draw from later this year. Namely, this would come in the form of Fed interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, banking stocks are probably on the minds of investors today.
Block CEO Jack Dorsey Confirms Open Bitcoin Mining Plans
In the world of tech, fintech To block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, takes a look at Bitcoin mining activity. Notably, confirmation of this news comes directly from founder and CEO Jack Dorsey. According to him, Block is continuing with its plans to develop an open Bitcoin mining system. This would confirm the company’s first mention of these plans in October 2021. Thomas Templeton, Block’s general manager for hardware, provides more details on the current move. Via a post on his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Templeton revealed that the goal was to make Bitcoin more accessible.
In the larger scheme of things, Block aims to make it so anyone, anywhere can easily purchase a mining rig. These include making the overall process of purchasing, configuring, maintaining, and operating more distributed and efficient. As such, all of this would see Block help address the current limited supply of mining rigs in circulation. In turn, this could further open up crypto mining to the general public.
Or in the words of Dorsey, The more decentralized this is, the more resilient the Bitcoin network becomes. Now, the project is currently in the incubation stage within Blocks’ internal hardware division. Even so, the company seems to be making a significant push into the crypto space. For this reason, I could see SQ shares turning heads in the stock market today.
Ford Crosses $100 Billion Market Cap Mark as Tesla Faces Cybertruck Delays
Ford (NYSE:F) is now making headlines by briefly crossing the $100 billion market capitalization mark yesterday. F stock gained as much as 5.35% at its intraday high. More importantly, Ford might have its continued shift into the electric vehicle (EV) market to thank for this achievement. Essentially, F stock hit an all-time high of $25.87 yesterday. The current rise in its shares is accompanied by recent negative news on rival player EV You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) production plans.
According to an update to its website, production of Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck may be pushed back. It comes as the reference on its website to a 2022 production date was removed this week. Depending on how you look at it, this could work to Ford’s advantage, as the Cybertruck would be Tesla’s first all-electric truck offering. Which would be a likely competitor to Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning electric truck. Because of all this, TSLA stock ended the day down 6.75%. As the dust settles on that front, investors can look to emerging names in the space now. On the contrary, the F share is already up more than 14% since the beginning of the year.
Boston Beer faces supply bottleneck, cuts profit forecast
the boston beer company (New York Stock Exchange: SAM) seems to be on the decline now. It comes after news of the company slashed its earnings outlook for the year. With post-market losses of over 10%, this is evident. Overall, the current information comes from Boston Beers’ latest filing with the SEC. Plunging, the company sees its annual earnings numbers hovering between a loss of $1 per share and EPS of $1. This is a significant reduction from its previous EPS guidance of $2 to $6 per share.
In fact, consensus estimates were for full-year EPS of $5.69. Additionally, Boston Beer also provides an explanation for the revised guidance. He notes that The lower estimated shipment growth is primarily the result of more aggressive than expected wholesaler inventory reduction, primarily affecting Truly. For the uninitiated, Truly is among the company’s flagship hard seltzer offerings. On top of that, Boston Beer is also highlighting ongoing supply chain pressures, primarily rising costs. All of this, she says, will contribute to lower-than-expected gross margins.
