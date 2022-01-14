Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,357.56, up 64.60 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.7%, to $35.45 on 12.1 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 73 cents, or 0.7%, to $102.46 on 10.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.30 on 10 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financial. Up $1.89, or 1.3%, to $147.29 on 7.6 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 3.3%, to $18.64 on 7.1 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 4.9%, to $4.52 on 6.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Cenovus Energy Inc. Canada’s largest oil sands companies have formed a new advocacy group called the Oil Sands Alliance. The new group was created on January 1 and is made up of Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Energy Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Conoco Phillips. These companies are also part of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance, a group of oil sands companies that have publicly committed to working together to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Pathways to Net Zero director Al Reid says the specific opportunities and challenges facing the oil sands industry require the specialized attention of its own industry group. He says oil sands companies will continue to remain active members of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the nation’s largest oil and gas lobby group. It is unclear whether the new Oil Sands Alliance will be engaged in lobbying work. Reid says the organization is focused on developing its overall structure, with more details to be announced in the future. Empire Co.Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Down 45 cents or 1.2% at $37.69. Retail workers say the refusal of Canadian grocers to restore ‘hero pay’ has left them feeling forgotten, unrecognized and at risk, as the Omicron wave leaves many stores short-staffed amid a new consumer storage. Several grocery store workers say they are busier than ever, with more staff called in sick in the past two weeks than during the entire pandemic. Shoppers are also “emptying shelves” and stocking up on food, increasing workloads and exacerbating labor shortages in stores, they say. The hourly bonus that Loblaws, Metro and Sobeys offered to workers during the first wave of COVID-19 made a difference. While grocers offered a mix of bonuses, gift cards or other benefits in later waves of the pandemic, none seemed to be offering any extra pay as a result of Omicron’s surge. Sobeys of Empire Co. Ltd. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX:BR). Down 10 cents or 1.9% at $5.15. Big Rock Brewery Inc. announces that its chief financial officer is stepping down, effective February 11. The Calgary-based brewer says Don Sewell is leaving to take up a new job in a different industry. Big Rock CEO Wayne Arsenault thanked Sewell for his contribution to the company. Bill Hahn, Big Rock’s chief financial officer, will take over as interim chief financial officer. The company announces that it will begin searching for a permanent chief financial officer to help support and accelerate its growth plans. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2022. The Canadian Press

