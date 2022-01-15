Dogecoin, Citigroup, Novavax, Las Vegas Sands: what to watch on the stock market today





Wall Street stock indexes slid in morning trade after the first wave of big bank earnings of the season. Here’s what Friday’s exchanges were looking at: JPMorgan Chase JPM -6.15% posted a 14% decline in quarterly profit, although the slowdown did not prevent the bank from setting a record annual profit.

Wells Fargo WFC 3.68% said its profit soared 86% in the last three months of 2021.

BlackRock BLK -2.19% posted a higher quarterly profit as market gains lifted investment firms’ assets under management above $10 trillion.

Citigroup C -1.25% fourth-quarter reported profit fell 26%. The bank also dropped more Asian consumer banking as Singapore’s UOBpay a bounty of $690 millionfor regional businesses. Citigroup pulled out of Asian consumer banking.

Dogecoin soared 13% after Elon Musk tweeted that some Tesla TSLA 1.75% the merchandise was available for purchase with the cryptocurrency. Items priced in dogecoin on the site included a belt buckle, a whistle, and a child’s mountain bike.

Las Vegas Sands LVS Casino Operator Actions 14.15% and Wynn Resorts WYNN 8.60% surged after Macau released a new bill that would halve the duration of new casino licenses and force operations to align with China’s national security needs, but would not reduce the number of licenses in the lucrative gambling center.

Shares of Covid-19 vaccine makers Novavax NVAX -1.39% and Moderna ARNM -2.59% slipped after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administrations on ThursdayVaccination or Covid-19 test rulesfor large private employers. Card of the day Andreas Halvorsens’ flagship fund Viking Global Investors was among those that suffered a reversal last year as tech stocks and other fast-growing companies sold off. Write to James Willhite at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

