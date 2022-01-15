Union organizing efforts at Starbucks spread





A second Starbucks store in the United States has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board recently announced, and unionization efforts at other stores are surfacing. We have collected articles on the news of SHRM online and other media. First store to unionize The first Starbucks store to unionize was in Buffalo, NY, last December. Managers and business consultants are reporting an increase in unionization during the COVID-19 pandemic, a byproduct of rising workplace frustrations and a political climate that tilts in favor of unions. For managers, an increase in union membership means they need to be more vigilant and aware of their workers’ dissatisfaction, according to workplace experts. (SHRM online) Second unionized store The second unionized store was also in Buffalo. Establishing a second unionized store in the same market could give a significant boost to the union, Starbucks Workers United, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. Workers at several other Starbucks stores across the country have filed for union elections, including in Boston, Chicago, Knoxville, Tennessee and Seattle. Starbucks had 10 business days to seek an appeal of the unionization decision announced on January 10. (The New York Times) Company statement “Our position has not changed: Starbucks’ past, present and future success is based on how we partner, always with our mission and values ​​at their core,” a company spokesperson said. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we’re better off together as partners, with no union between us at Starbucks, and that belief hasn’t changed.” (The Buffalo News) Organizing campaign in Chicago Workers calling for unionization at a Chicago Starbucks seek better wages and benefits, better planning and safety, as well as a demand not to speed up the store’s planned renovation, which would force the store to temporarily close . The employees applied for union recognition with Workers United. (Chicago eater) Holding Starbucks Accountable to its Reputation Starbucks has a reputation for treating workers better than similar companies. It offers health benefits and company stock and raises wages, so workers average $17 an hour. Workers want to unionize in part to hold Starbucks accountable for that reputation, said Kate Gammons-Nardi, shift manager at a Cleveland Starbucks store. But workers also face high turnover, COVID-19 infections among workers and wage disparities, she said. (Cleveland.com)

