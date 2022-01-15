Manitoba schools prepare for classroom learning and new contact tracing strategy – Winnipeg





With Manitoba students returning to school on Monday, educators are once again preparing for in-person learning – this time under a new contact tracing strategy that focuses on absences rather than notification. close contacts. The Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent told 680 CJOB that he hopes the action taken will be sufficient. “If we keep masks on, if we socially distance as much as possible, and especially if parents keep their children at home if they are symptomatic, we are taking the measures we need to mitigate the spread,” Brian said. O’Leary. O’Leary said many managers could barely keep up with contact tracing in previous waves, and now with thousands of cases a day it would be too difficult. “On the part of the directors, there is a bit of relief. Really, a lot of the contact tracing said, ‘Watch for symptoms, keep your kids home if they have symptoms,’ and that’s advice we’re doubling down on,” he said. The story continues under the ad “The directors did most of the contact tracing, made the phone calls – we had directors doing that literally all weekend, every weekend, and that was when we got 500 cases per day in previous waves. “When we get thousands of cases, that’s just not possible.” O’Leary said on the positive side that vaccination levels in the city for older children are close to 90% and levels are continually rising for younger children. Trending Stories Lawyer ‘inundated’ with calls from Canadian couples on ‘divorce day’

Omicron and vaccines: Experts break down the science behind COVID-19 jabs Read more: Province announces changes to COVID-19 contact tracing as students set to return Monday The president of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society said Thursday he has concerns about the province’s plan. “One of our big concerns was the rate of absenteeism when people got sick,” said James Bedford. “It looks like they’re going to let people get sick, and we’re going to find that we don’t have enough substitute teachers to step in. We are going to have sick and late children in their classes. “I think one of the big concerns teachers – and probably parents – are going to have is what has changed since December to make this place safer?” The story continues under the ad















