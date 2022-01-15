A brutal gameplay sequence





Things didn’t go well for the Detroit Red Wings after the start of the new year, so let’s head to the stock market to assess the damage. For those who haven’t read it yet, the stock series is a way to gauge players’ performance by “trading” their stocks – which is up, down or flat? Uptrend Dylan Larkins Larkin has just three points in his last five (one goal and two assists), but that’s more reflective of the team’s offensive production. The captain consistently looks like one of the best forwards almost every night in Detroit; even when the rest of the attack fails to show up, Larkin usually has a few shots on goal. Additionally, Larkin will attend his second NHL All-Star Game this season. Nick Leddy Leddy has been playing solid hockey lately, and it showed on the scoresheet with his first goal for the Red Wings. The better the veteran defender plays, the more likely he is to be dealt at the deadline. Downward trend Playoff odds To say the playoff odds for the Red Wings are down is an understatement. Detroit has a win in 2022, and they’ve dropped precipitously in the standings. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are on fire, running away with the two wildcard spots to the east. Short of a miraculous run, Detroit’s playoff hopes are dead. Philippe Zadina Zadina’s struggle continues. Zadina’s play was a major point of contention among the fanbase, especially after being eliminated healthy against the San Jose Sharks. Zadina hasn’t scored in his last five games, and it just seems like he’s losing confidence on the ice – the strikeout hasn’t changed much. After each good play, the young striker seems to follow up with a bad one. He’s just trying to do too much on the ice. Regardless of his opinion of Zadina’s acting, it’s impossible to say that the lack of production was hugely disappointing. Staying in place Moritz Seider Seider continued to be the Red Wings’ best defenseman. Nothing has changed here. His 21 assists on the season still lead all NHL rookies. In his last five games, Seider has had three assists. The young defender’s best plays usually don’t show up on the stat sheet – the incredible clockwork to get into an opposition zone, the impressive moves to retain possession in the attacking zone, and so on. It seems like with every game, Seider adds a little more to his toolbox. Alex Nedeljkovic Neddy has just one win in his last five games played, but he’s still been pretty good for Detroit. Often faced with a flurry of shots and not receiving much goal support, it’s impressive that Nedeljkovic still has a solid save percentage (.916). In fact, in his last five, he’s only had one game under .900. Nedeljkovic is not the problem here at all.

