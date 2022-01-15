After 70 years, FDA abandons regulations on French dressing

January 14, 2022 – That bottle of French dressing you buy at the supermarket is about to change. You can bet the ranch on it.

That’s because the FDA is abandoning the standards it’s used since 1950 to define French dressing.

The FDA imposes a standard of identity on certain food products to maintain the basic nature and essential characteristics of the products, the agency said in a press release announcing the change.

the Federal Register said French dressing should contain at least 35% vegetable oil, as well as acid-forming ingredients such as vinegar and citric acid. Tomato paste and ketchup are sometimes used but are not required.

In 1998, the Association des vinaigrettes et sauces, an industry group, called on the government to drop French standards for vinaigrette. The group argued that the rise of other pourable dressings, such as ranch, meant French dressing was no longer a gold standard and the FDA standard stifled innovation and failed to meet consumer expectations. , according to a summary of the petition.

The FDA said the association proved the standard to be obsolete.

The French dressing’s Standard of Identity characterized it as containing oil, acidifying and seasoning ingredients, and allowed additional safe and appropriate ingredients, the FDA said. However, based on information submitted to the FDA, consumers seem to expect French dressing to have certain characteristics not required by the standard, such as the presence of tomatoes or tomato-derived ingredients.

The tyrannical reign of American governments over a classic condiment is finally coming to an end, The Guardian says a newspaper in the UK.

The sweet-tasting red-orange dressing isn’t as popular as it was decades ago. According to The New York Times, a 2017 Association of Dressings and Sauces survey found that 40% of U.S. respondents listed ranch as their favorite dressing, followed by Italian at 10%.

The FDA first proposed to revoke the standard in December 2020. The revocation was officially published Thursday in the Federal Register and takes effect in 30 days.