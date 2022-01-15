Citigroup says 99% of US staff comply with Covid vaccine mandate

Text size





said 99% of its U.S. employees complied with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate, and the bank said it would stick to its policy even if the Supreme Court blocked President Joe’s vaccine mandate Bidens for big business.

Sara Wechter, head of human resources at Citigroups (ticker: C), said in a LinkedIn position that most of the company’s 65,000 U.S. employees had now received a vaccine. Earlier this month, the Wall Street bank said workers who had not been vaccinated by Jan. 14 would lose their jobs by the end of the month.

This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure the continuity of our business operations, Wechter wrote.

Citigroup is sticking to its policy, one of the toughest on Wall Street, even though the Supreme Court has blocked the Bidens Covid vaccine mandate for big business. But the court upheld a separate warrant requiring vaccinations for around 20 million healthcare workers.

In other Covid-related news, Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa revoked for the second time, just three days before the world’s No.1 tennis player was due to play at the Australian Open. This decision could lead to Djokovic’s expulsion from the country.

In one declaration On Friday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he had used his personal ministerial powers to revoke the 34-year-old’s visa on grounds of health and good order, on the grounds that it was in the public interest to do it.

The Morrison government is strongly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hawke said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The decision came after Djokovic admitted attending a newspaper interview and photoshoot after testing positive for Covid-19, and said it was an error in judgement.

Countries like Australia are grappling with a rise in Covid cases, fueled by the highly contagious variant of Omicron. A record 15 million new infections were reported worldwide in a single week, marking a 55% increase from the previous week, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report on Wednesday.

The WHO said that as of January 9, more than 304 million confirmed cases and more than 5.4 million deaths have been reported, disrupting activity in schools and flights to businesses.





in the meantime, says he has close a factory it jointly operates with FAW Group in the northern city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, following the recent Covid outbreaks.

Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreaks, the FAW-VW Vehicle Plant and the VW Automatic Transmission Components Plant in Tianjin have been closed since Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Despite the growing number of coronavirus cases around the world, a study in South Africa has shown that the Omicron strain causes less severe disease than the Delta variant, even in those who are not vaccinated or who have not had a prior Covid infection.

the to study, which was released January 12 as a preprint and has yet to be peer-reviewed and focused on the Western Cape province, compared 11,609 patients from the first three waves of infection, the most recent of which was was caused by the Delta variant, and 5,144 patients from the last wave piloted by Omicron.

We found significantly reduced disease severity among diagnosed cases of Covid-19 in the fourth wave driven by Omicron compared to previous waves. Although this may be primarily due to retained protection against severe consequences conferred by prior infection and vaccination, our data suggest that severe consequences may be reduced by approximately 25% due to the inherently reduced virulence of Omicron, the study authors said.

(AZN) said preliminary data from a trial showed its Covid vaccine generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant and other strains when given as a third booster dose.

The increased response was seen in people who had previously been vaccinated with Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, AstraZeneca said, adding that it would submit this data to regulators around the world given the urgent need for booster shots.

