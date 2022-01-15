Business
30-Year-Old Vet Shares 5 Indicators Showing Weakness
- The S&P 500 ended 2021 up 27%.
- But Jon Wolfenbarger warns the party could be over as the macroeconomic outlook changes.
- He shared 5 indicators that tell him that stocks are in a dangerous situation.
After a year in which the S&P500 returned 27%, 2022 has given investors a hard pill to swallow so far.
Amid all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the effects of Federal Reserve monetary policy and rising inflation, the index is down more than 3%, while the Nasdaq is down 6.5%.
But things could get even worse.
According to Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder of BullandBearProfits.com and former Allianz Global Investors securities analyst, stocks are showing signs of weakness ahead. In one commentary piece last week he listed a plethora of bearish indicators.
On the one hand, the VIX, which reflects the expectations of
volatility
in the market, looks set to spike as its Percentage Price Oscillator turns positive. This indicates an increased appetite for risk among investors, Wolfenbarger said.
In line with investor sentiment, Wolfenbarger pointed out that positioning is still at more extreme levels than during the dot.com bubble, according to the Rydex Asset Ratio. It compares assets invested in money market and bearish funds to those invested in sector and bullish funds.
Then there is the slowdown in the rate of growth of the money supply.
“The Fed and the banks increased the money supply by more than 40% following the initial Covid panic. Like this graph from our Austrian money supply shows money supply growth has slowed significantly to just 7%,” Wolfenbarger wrote. “This suggests the economy will slow going forward, especially with Fed tightening this year.”
The yield curve, measured here as the spread between the yield on 10-year and 3-month Treasury bills, is also at low levels relative to previous economic recoveries and appears to be moving sideways. A steepening yield curve tends to show more robust economic growth.
All this adds up to a potentially tricky environment: investors over-positioned in equities at a time when some signals of economic growth are showing up in worrying ways.
What makes the situation all the more tricky is the current value of the average stock. Schiller’s average price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at its highest level since 2000, thanks to high levels of
liquidity
and bullish expectations for future growth. Wolfenbarger uses total market capitalization relative to the total value produced by companies as a valuation measure.
High valuations put the market in a more vulnerable position, particularly when strong growth is at stake and liquidity is drying up.
Although Wolfenbarger did not call for a specific pullback in terms of size and timing, he said in November that stocks would be 50% less in about a decade.
Wolfenbarger’s views in context
Wolfenbarger, who began his career in 1992 as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan, is not alone in worrying about high valuations associated with monetary tightening and questionable economic growth expectations.
Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian, and Stifel’s Barry Bannister, all top equity strategists at their respective banks, have relatively bearish outlooks, either short or long term. Subramanian sees stocks moving sideways this year, but sees negative returns for the S&P 500 over the next decade. Banish too. Wilson sees stocks falling another 5% this year.
Others, like David Kostin of Goldman Sachs and Brian Belski of BMO, have a more optimistic outlook, as they expect further growth.
It is still unclear how the markets will react to the policy tightening. The gradual reduction and rate hikes could already be factored in to some extent. But as inflation continues to soar to 40-year highs, there also remains uncertainty around the policy itself. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, for example, said on Friday that the The Fed could raise rates up to 7 times in 2022, against the three planned.
There are also questions about what the policy tightening means for economic growth. A weak market could weigh on already poor consumer sentiment and hamper record levels of consumer spending. Some argue, however, that the Fed’s rate hikes signal that the the central bank is confident in the economic recovery.
A lack of political will for fiscal spending is also expected to hurt economic growth. Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 GDP forecast after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program failed to get the approval it needed in the Senate.
COVID-19 could also continue to hamper future economic growth.
In sum, it’s hard to say where the stocks will go from here. But with high valuations and a relatively unfavorable macroeconomic situation compared to last year, investors should perhaps be more risk-aware going forward.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/stock-market-crash-bubble-indicators-weakness-inflation-tightening-valuations-wolfenbarger-2022-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]