



NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure, has announced that Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOMN) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company. Boston Omaha will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits of NYSE community membership, which include Exchanges’ unique marketplace model combining state-of-the-art technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unparalleled network of CEOs and business leaders, comprised of 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the unrivaled brand visibility that comes from a stock exchange listing and services of basic investor relations. Boston Omahas businesses are increasingly tied to building, owning, and operating American infrastructure. The overwhelming majority of companies building or buying similar real estate assets have chosen the NYSE and it is also the best domicile for Boston Omaha, said Alex B. Rozek, co-chairman, co-chief executive and co-chairman of Boston Omaha Corporation. We are excited to welcome Boston Omaha, which is primarily focused on real estate, infrastructure and services, as it becomes the newest member of our NYSE community, said John Tuttle, NYSE Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Group. Nearly 300 companies have transferred their listing to the NYSE since 2000, representing over $1 trillion in current market value. About NYSE Group NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure. The NYSE Group equity exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National – trade more volume in US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com About intercontinental exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that provide our clients with access to critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income securities data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics and platforms that help our clients take advantage of opportunities and operate more effectively. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the residential mortgage process in the United States, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity. Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates can be found here. Key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products can be found on the website of the relevant stock exchange under Information Documents keys (KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not Limit thereto, the risk factors in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. ICE CORP contacts NYSE Media Contact: Kearney Ferguson [email protected]

(212) 656-2412 Contact with ICE investors: Mary Caroline O’Neal [email protected]

(770) 738-2151

