One America News will be discontinued by DirecTV, a major distributor





Right-wing cable channel One America News Network, which has been spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and coronavirus vaccine safety, will be dropped by one of its biggest television distributors later this year. The move by distributor DirecTV, a satellite and streaming network with about 15 million subscribers, is a significant setback for One America News and its owners, the Herring family. Losing its spot on the DirecTV lineup will almost certainly diminish the network’s overall viewership and reduce its annual revenue. DirecTV on Saturday did not specify specific reasons for its decision. We have informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not expect to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires, a DirecTV spokesperson said in an email Saturday. DirecTV also plans to drop a second channel owned by the Herrings called AWE, which offers lifestyle and entertainment programming. Herring Networks did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday. DirecTV’s decision was reported for the first time by Bloomberg News.

Chanel Rion, chief White House correspondent for One America News, derided DirecTV in a Twitter post Friday which referred to the decision to remove the channel. With moves like this, DirecTV will have to become state-owned to survive, Ms. Rion wrote, adding: They would have better luck in Pyongyang. One America News, which is based in San Diego, started in 2013. Beginning with the 2016 election, the network served as a venue for views and coverage aligned with Donald J. Trump and his right-wing allies. Its anchors have regularly questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. The network faces defamation lawsuits from two voting tech companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, which have accused the channel of spreading lies that they allegedly manipulated the vote count to swing the election towards Joseph R. Biden Jr. One America News also promoted the false theory that leftist agitators, not Trump supporters, were the main instigators of the Capitol riot. This month, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, One America News aired a segment about the patriotic protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that suggested the attack was a so-called undercover operation. false flag by liberals intended to strip patriotic Americans of their freedoms. Leftist, media narrative around Jan 6, 2021 Just an excuse for Democrats to take over, read headline on screen.

The channel also broadcast false and misleading information about the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. In June, a presenter, Pearson Sharp, told viewers: The fallout from the coronavirus vaccine continues to mount and the toll on human life is now worse than anyone could have imagined. DirecTV is one of the few major television distributors to carry One America News; another is Verizon Fios. The channel is also available for online streaming and runs a popular YouTube page with over 1.4 million subscribers. One America News and DirecTV have a complex history. The channel has been carried by DirecTV since 2017, in the wake of a trial filed the previous year by Herring Networks against AT&T, the former owner of DirecTV. (Although DirecTV is now independent, AT&T has retained a significant stake.) Reuters report last year, citing testimony from a network employee in a separate lawsuit, said One America News relied heavily on fees paid by AT&T-affiliated platforms to fund its operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/15/business/media/one-america-news-directv.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos