The London Stock Exchange offers a special listing for private companies

The group is trying to blur the line between public and private companies as part of a plan to list a fast-growing UK tech company in the wake of Brexit.
According to LSE regulators, the Financial Behavior Oversight Organization and someone familiar with UK issues and proposals, the LSE is a special market for private companies to publicly trade shares on the stock exchange on certain days. Proposed to be founded. The Treasury seen by the Wall Street Journal.
Private company stocks are listed on the stock exchange every six months, once a month or quarterly, for one to five days during each trading period. These companies are not subject to the same degree of regulatory oversight as fully listed companies. The requirement that start-up founders say is the deterrence of listed shares.
“The new type of venue will act as a stepping stone between the private market and the fully open market,” LSE said in a document sent to the FCA and the Treasury on December 21. It is available for companies looking to raise capital without imposing growth. – blocking rules. “
Startup founders, their employees, and early investors can raise funds by selling shares to individual and institutional investors. Large private companies will also have access to the public market under the proposal. LSE said in a proposal that technology companies such as banking app Revolut could later buy a huge amount of Klarna and remittance startup Wise could use this route to raise money for shareholders. paddy field.
“There may be additional routes to market to support a wide range of businesses across the funding lifecycle, such as helping to transition from the private to the public market,” an LSE spokesperson said. . ..
This program requires regulatory approval and legal amendments.
A spokesman for the FCA and HM Treasury declined to comment.
The proposal begins with the goal of rebuilding financial markets after the UK leaves the European Union in 2021. In November, the UK government entrusted the FCA, the premier financial policing organization, with financial stability and consumer protection.
London struggles to attract fast-growing start-ups, and tech companies typically choose to go public in the US or Asia. The recent boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has occurred primarily in the United States. The UK overhauled its IPO rules last year to make London more attractive to tech companies and SPACs.
LSE has weathered a long-term decline in the number of listed companies, from 2,365 five years ago to 1,989 in 2020. Over the past year, a gradual reversal has been observed and the number of listed companies is changed to 2017.
The LSE proposal allows companies to trade private stocks between public trading windows. Under the proposal, the company can also share inside information with key stakeholders during the period without making it public.
The LSE must submit a “cleaning statement” that discloses material information before the trade window opens. This is intended to level the playing field.
LSE named this idea “MTF-lite” based on financial market industry terminology known as multilateral trading systems. If this continues, it will be the first exchange for this type of hybrid model, where private companies regularly access public investors.
There is a market for private US stocks operated by the Nasdaq ltd
Forge Global Inc. And Equity Zen Inc. Number of competing startups such as.
However, these exchanges are not accessible to most retail investors. Current U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations are limited to accredited investors, meaning those who meet certain asset criteria, such as an out-of-home net worth greater than $1 million. and an annual income above $200,000. ..
According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC is working on a plan to further force disclosure of the finances and operations of private companies in the United States due to concerns about under-surveillance of fast-growing market segments.
