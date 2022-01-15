Connect with us

Owning Non-U.S. Stocks Was a Terrible Decision – and That’s Exactly Why You Should Continue to Own Them

Will international equities outperform the US market again? It’s worth wondering given the disappointing performance of non-US equities in 2021, the fourth straight year in which they have lagged their US counterparts.

On average last year, non-US stocks generated an 8.3% gain (according to the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund
VOICE,
-0.05%
). The US stock market, on the other hand, did three times better, gaining 25.7% (according to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
VTI,
+0.04%
).

While this is certainly frustrating for investors who have diversified their stock holdings to include non-US equities, the fundamental case for such diversification remains as strong as ever, if not stronger.

The fate of the US dollar

Perhaps the most important factor in explaining the relative performance of US and non-US stocks is the value of the US dollar against foreign currencies. A weaker dollar favors dollar-denominated performance of non-US equities, whereas the exact opposite happens when the dollar is stronger.

Consider the four calendar years since 2009 in which the US dollar index
DXY,
+0.40%
decreases. On average over these four years, non-US equities have outperformed US equities by 1.9 percentage points (judging by the same two exchange-traded funds mentioned above). In contrast, in the nine calendar years since 2009 in which the dollar index has risen, non-US stocks have lagged US stocks by 11.7 percentage points, on average.

Given this strong inverse correlation between the US dollar and non-US equities, investors in non-US equities should focus on when the dollar will fall. Only if you believe the dollar has reached a permanent high plateau from which it will never fall would you be justified in reducing your exposure to international equities. But such a belief is absurd: foreign exchange trading is a free market, just like stock and bond markets. Nothing traded in these markets ever goes down.

Value versus growth

There is another factor currently influencing the relative performance of US and non-US equities: the position of the markets in the swing of the pendulum between value and growth. Although over the past century value has outpaced growth on average, the past decade has been a major exception to this pattern. US equities benefited enormously from this exception. Only if you believe this exception will continue will you want to reduce your holdings of non-US stocks.

One way to put this value/growth dimension into context is to compare the CAPE ratios of US and non-US equities. The CAPE ratio is the cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio made famous by Yale University professor Robert Shiller. It has one of the best historical track records in explaining and predicting stock market performance over 10 years. And, despite claims that it has lost its explanatory power, it has proven itself just as well over the past two decades as before.

As you can see from the chart below, the US currently has the highest CAPE ratio of any developed country, much higher in fact. Compared to a ratio for the US in the high 30s, the European CAPE is currently in the low 20s. The UK is in its teens. Unless the stock market has permanently severed its link to corporate earnings, stock markets in these other countries should eventually outperform the US market.

When they do, you’ll be glad you kept your international stocks rather than, as many are doing now, throwing in the towel and limiting your stock holdings to just US stocks.

Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be reached at [email protected]

Following: Value stocks are now beating growth by 10 points, but the easy money could be behind us

Read also : Buy the dip, says JPMorgan. Markets can handle higher returns

