India will soon get exchange-traded funds for Bitcoin, Ethereum:

Months after the US approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), India may follow suit and is likely to get ETFs for bitcoin and ethereum in the coming days, according to reports.

According to a report by The Financial Express, Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC, a joint venture between Cosmea Financial Holdings and Kling Trading India, has signed a memorandum of understanding with India INX to launch the country’s first cryptocurrency ETF. As per the MoU, India INX will be the trading platform and Cosmea Financial Holdings will handle distribution, while Kling Trading will be the technology partner. For the uninitiated, India INX is India’s premier international stock exchange and a subsidiary of Bombay Stock Exchange. A crypto ETF is an investment vehicle that allows investors to diversify their investments without actually owning the asset. An ETF tracks the price movements of an underlying asset like Bitcoin or Ethereum, giving people an alternative to profit from the price trend without actually owning a single unit of the crypto asset. For example, a Bitcoin ETF holder will not be directly invested in Bitcoin itself, so they won’t have to worry about the complex storage and security procedures required of cryptocurrency investors. India INX at GIFT IFSC plans to explore the launch of digital asset-based products and has already filed an application with IFSCA under Regulatory Sandbox. This is part of our product innovation initiative to benchmark offerings with other international financial centers. We will launch products in these new era assets in accordance with applicable laws after receiving all required post-regulatory approvals,” said MVBalasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of India INX. During this time, it was not so easy to launch the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States. The reason was that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, is still unregulated and susceptible to extreme volatility. Additionally, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was hesitant to allow an ETF focused on the then new and largely unproven cryptocurrency market to make its way into the community. However, after 8 long years of struggle, the first Bitcoin ETF exchange application, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has been filed in the United States. The first Bitcoin ETF in the United States started trading on October 19, 2021. Now India could step up its game by allowing the launch of not only the Bitcoin ETF but also the Ethereum futures ETF. Crypto assets will be important in the future. Gift City seeks to be a leader in dollar assets. The application was made jointly with INX and we expect approval by March of this year. It is a new asset class that will create an opportunity for domestic and international investors to invest in digital assets. We want to bridge the gap between the digital asset market and regulated markets,” said Krishna Mohan Meenavalli, CEO, Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC.

