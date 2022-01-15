Will high inflation lead to a stock market crash?





We’re only two weeks into 2022 so far. And it’s already becoming clear that inflation could be the only big risk to my investments this year. Inflation concerns have been building for some time. Companies have been reporting mounting cost pressures for about a year now. They seem to have been well managed so far, but inflation is only increasing. And now it has risen enough that I wonder if it could actually lead to a stock market crash. How big is the inflation problem? The latest UK inflation figure, for November 2021, was 5% on an annual basis. And the next scheduled for soon should be even higher. And inflation is not just a phenomenon limited to this country. The US also saw a pretty ugly inflation report earlier this week. Consumer prices reached their highest levels in 40 years at 7%. Considering that many FTSE100 companies have globalized interests, high inflation is particularly bad news. If it was limited to a single country, geographical diversification could have softened the blow. But the cushion is not there now. 5 actions to try to create wealth after 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and with so many big companies trading at what appear to be discounted prices, now may be the time for savvy investors to grab some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect in these unprecedented times. Fortunately, Motley Fool UK’s team of analysts have shortlisted five companies which they believe STILL offer significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval. Let’s share the names in a FREE special investment report you can download today. And if you’re 50 or older, we think these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now! The double-edged impact of fiscal stimuli The rise in inflation is partly explained by high government spending. The stimulus provided during the pandemic resulted in high commodity prices, which at the time was good for FTSE 100 miners like Evraz, Rio Tinto, and Anglo-American. But it has also resulted more generally in higher inflation. In its business update, sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion estimates that around £100m of increased profits could have come from the The revival of the American government Last year. As the effects of these stimuli wear off, inflation could of course also kick in. But it might just have an associated cost. Public spending helped the economy to sustain itself during a difficult period. There is no way of knowing if the recovery will be robust even after the stimuli are removed. So far, the UK has shown only a tentative recovery and forecasters’ optimism about US growth has also waned in recent months. So, in fact, we could be looking at moderate growth while inflation is under control. The likely outcome However, even that is better than the possible impact if inflation continues to rise. This could result in a sharp slowdown in growth, which in turn could well lead to a stock market crash, in my view. However, I believe that even if the risk exists, its probability will probably not be high because policies are put in place to counter this possibility. I think the most likely effect of high inflation might be occasional stock market pullbacks. This could be due to an impact on investor sentiment or because corporate results are impacted by high prices or both. With that in mind, as an investor, I see no reason to be deterred from buying FTSE 100 stocks. As long as I have a medium to long term horizon in mind, I think the Inflation may well even out over time. If there are drops in quality stocks in the meantime, I would buy them. Inflation is coming: 3 actions to try to hedge against rising prices Make no mistake about it, inflation is coming. Some people are scared, but there’s one thing we think we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits and it does nothing. Money left in the bank can often lose value each year. But for informed savers and investors, or considering putting their money in is the million dollar question. That’s why we’ve put together a brand new special report that unveils 3 of our best sharing ideas in the UK and US to try to better hedge against inflation. because no matter what the economy does, a savvy investor will want their money to work for them, inflation or not! Even better, we’re giving away this report completely FREE today! Just click here, enter your email address and send it right away.

Manika Premsingh owns Anglo American, JD Sports Fashion and Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The opinions expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and may therefore differ from the official recommendations we give in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. At The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide range of information makes us better investors.

