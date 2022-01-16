Connect with us

A year of massive cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil

4 mins ago

Throughout 2021, the Brazilian cryptocurrency market has managed to stand out from the police pages and finally win the acceptance of the general public, whether in the financial market or even in the greatest national passion: the soccer.

Last year, Bitcoin (BTC) acted as a strong alternative to the Brazilian real which ended 2021 breaking negative records and reaching a 6.5% devaluation in December, making it the 38th worst currency in the world .

In a year of ups and downs for Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency hit a low of 167,000 reals in January and soared with global markets to 355,000 reals in May. Faced with the decline in Bitcoin, the BRL/BTC pair remained stuck below 200,000 reals until August, when it started to reach a new all-time high of 367,000 reals on November 8.

Faced with the need for economic protection, Brazilians turned to crypto. 10 million Brazilians now to participate in the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

In traditional financial markets, the Brazilian Stock Exchange has launched exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin and Ether (ETH). There are already five ETFs listed on B3, with some of them positioning themselves among the most profitable in the entire Brazilian stock market in 2021.

The Central Bank of Brazil also announced new developments in digital real, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which could be launched as early as 2023. The Central Bank of Brazil also announced that it will continue to work to integrate blockchain technology in its services. by carrying out a series of tests through a dedicated team within the monetary authority.

In the Federal Congress, discussions on the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil continued throughout the year, until in December, federal deputies approved Bill 2303/15, which establishes criteria for the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill will be discussed further in 2022 in the full session of the House and later in the Federal Senate.

There have been tensions between the main players in the cryptocurrency market in Brazil in 2021, but also good news.

Brazilian exchanges clashed with leading crypto exchange Binance. Exchanges across the country have worked with the Brazilian Cryptoeconomics Association to force Binance to follow rules set by the Brazilian Securities and Exchanges Commission, Federal Revenue Service, and central bank. The global stock exchange is still negotiating with Brazilian market regulators and the country’s financial authorities.

On the other hand, Brazil’s largest stock exchange, Mercado Bitcoin (MB), now one of Latin America’s crypto unicorns, has expanded its operations in the country, entering the world of sports once and for all. . MB has also worked alongside Chiliz to make fan tokens more accessible to Brazilian fans, a development that has been adopted by domestic football giants such as Corinthians, So Paulo, Internacional, Atltico-MG and Flamengo.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market has also reached Brazil with wide adoption and the presence of Brazilian gamers in prize-winning games, collectible platforms and even in the arts, adopted by visual artists and well-known names in Brazilian music such as Andr Abujamra and Zeca Baleiro.

For the next year, we can expect more large Brazilian and Latin American companies to enter the cryptocurrency market. The Brazilian Stock Exchange hopes to expand its offering of cryptocurrency-related investments, with experts targeting decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse.

It should also be remembered that 2022 is an election year in a country that has been polarized since 2016, with the Bolsonaro government suffering from low popularity and defining itself by social tensions. The elections could affect not only the direction of digital real, but also the future of the Brazilian economy, including the cryptocurrency markets.