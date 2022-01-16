A year of massive cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil





Throughout 2021, the Brazilian cryptocurrency market has managed to stand out from the police pages and finally win the acceptance of the general public, whether in the financial market or even in the greatest national passion: the soccer. Last year, Bitcoin (BTC) acted as a strong alternative to the Brazilian real which ended 2021 breaking negative records and reaching a 6.5% devaluation in December, making it the 38th worst currency in the world . In a year of ups and downs for Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency hit a low of 167,000 reals in January and soared with global markets to 355,000 reals in May. Faced with the decline in Bitcoin, the BRL/BTC pair remained stuck below 200,000 reals until August, when it started to reach a new all-time high of 367,000 reals on November 8. Faced with the need for economic protection, Brazilians turned to crypto. 10 million Brazilians now to participate in the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap. In traditional financial markets, the Brazilian Stock Exchange has launched exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin and Ether (ETH). There are already five ETFs listed on B3, with some of them positioning themselves among the most profitable in the entire Brazilian stock market in 2021. The Central Bank of Brazil also announced new developments in digital real, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which could be launched as early as 2023. The Central Bank of Brazil also announced that it will continue to work to integrate blockchain technology in its services. by carrying out a series of tests through a dedicated team within the monetary authority. In the Federal Congress, discussions on the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil continued throughout the year, until in December, federal deputies approved Bill 2303/15, which establishes criteria for the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill will be discussed further in 2022 in the full session of the House and later in the Federal Senate. There have been tensions between the main players in the cryptocurrency market in Brazil in 2021, but also good news. Brazilian exchanges clashed with leading crypto exchange Binance. Exchanges across the country have worked with the Brazilian Cryptoeconomics Association to force Binance to follow rules set by the Brazilian Securities and Exchanges Commission, Federal Revenue Service, and central bank. The global stock exchange is still negotiating with Brazilian market regulators and the country’s financial authorities. Related: ‘Mining Mecca’: Brazil Considers Zero Tax on Bitcoin Green Mining On the other hand, Brazil’s largest stock exchange, Mercado Bitcoin (MB), now one of Latin America’s crypto unicorns, has expanded its operations in the country, entering the world of sports once and for all. . MB has also worked alongside Chiliz to make fan tokens more accessible to Brazilian fans, a development that has been adopted by domestic football giants such as Corinthians, So Paulo, Internacional, Atltico-MG and Flamengo. The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market has also reached Brazil with wide adoption and the presence of Brazilian gamers in prize-winning games, collectible platforms and even in the arts, adopted by visual artists and well-known names in Brazilian music such as Andr Abujamra and Zeca Baleiro. For the next year, we can expect more large Brazilian and Latin American companies to enter the cryptocurrency market. The Brazilian Stock Exchange hopes to expand its offering of cryptocurrency-related investments, with experts targeting decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. It should also be remembered that 2022 is an election year in a country that has been polarized since 2016, with the Bolsonaro government suffering from low popularity and defining itself by social tensions. The elections could affect not only the direction of digital real, but also the future of the Brazilian economy, including the cryptocurrency markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/2021-a-year-of-mass-adoption-for-cryptocurrencies-in-brazil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos