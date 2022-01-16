What is a bear market and what happens in the middle of it?

Some economic terms can seem confusing when an investment is mentioned, especially if you are a young investor. Some of them are bear and bull markets. Bear market simply means a market that has fallen in value by 20% from the recent high, over a 2 month period. The bear market is usually caused by an economic recession or an unprecedented event that affects the economy, such as the novel coronavirus.

Some have speculated that the origin of the bear market may have been inspired by an old proverb that you shouldn’t sell a bear pelt before you catch the bear. However, there is some evidence to suggest that it is a bear market due to the way a bear attacks its prey by dragging its paws downward.

Here’s what could happen in the middle of a bear market:

Stock prices continue to fall and rise

Many factors affect prices in the stock market, including inflation, interest rates, energy prices, oil prices, and international issues, such as war, crime, fraud, pandemic and political unrest. An example is what the world has been facing recently (COVID-19 pandemic). During this period, things were getting so tough that they were affecting the stock market. As we all know, stocks are volatile by nature, and volatility is common in a bear market.

During this period, investors were advised not to make any economic decisions. It was also imperative not to buy, sell assets or change investments. They were advised to stay put and see how things unfolded.

Sudden rises or falls in stock prices are often called spikes, which are extremely difficult, if not impossible, to predict. Stock market trends are like a person’s behavior. After studying how a person reacts to different situations, you can make predictions about how that person will react to an event. Likewise, recognizing a trend in the stock market, or in an individual stock, will allow you to choose the best times to buy and sell.

Investors are worried and panicked

When investors are afraid to take risks and fear losing money, it is a sign that the bears are stalking and the bulls have exited the building. You can get this information from your daily stock and analyst update, or from your daily market watch. Nothing causes investors to panic like volatility and bear markets, and this is the time when financial advisors are likely to be bombarded with anxious calls and emails.

When this happens, it is important for financial advisors to call their clients, as clients are looking for someone to tell them what is going on. If they don’t hear from them, they might turn to someone else who won’t give the same weighted advice. It is imperative to create this relationship with your client to ensure that they see you as a stable and reliable resource in an unstable and unreliable time.

Unemployment begins to rise

A bear market simply means that the market is facing inflation/recession. This implies that there is no money in circulation. During a bear market, broader economic indicators, such as GDP, begin to decline, similar to what was experienced in 2020. Unemployment may rise as companies begin to lay off employees. Investor confidence is low as many people are uncertain about the future. Layoffs will take place during the period as some companies cannot afford to pay their workers. Some businesses will close due to the recession, which in turn will lead to increased unemployment.

Consumer confidence plummets

People typically go into hold mode in a bear market, either because they’ve lost their jobs and need to focus on the essentials, or because they’re afraid things will get worse.

The bottom line is that a bear market shouldn’t make you sweat because good stocks can come out of it, and they’re usually ready for the next bull market. So don’t be so quick to get out of a stock. Just keep monitoring the business for its vital stats (increase in sales and profits, etc.), and if the business looks good, hang in there. Continue to collect your dividend and hold onto the stock as it zigzags over the long haul.

