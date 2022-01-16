Is trading a scam for the average Joe?

Trading is everywhere you look. From hopeful forex trading, Instagram accounts following you every week, to countless affiliate ads showing you the next best trading app – it’s hard to escape the lures of trading. Whether it’s cryptocurrency, forex, or stocks, there are plenty of people many would consider the average Joe dipping their toes into the world of trading.

It’s just because it’s so easy. The information is there to leak – keep it, and there’s no reason trading shouldn’t become a side hustle, if not your primary source of income. But is it easy enough for the average Joe without thousands to invest? Keep reading to find out.

The basics of stock trading

Stock trading is one of the most popular forms of trading – and perhaps one of the best known. Movies like The Wolf of Wall Street have glamorized stock trading, and they should. There’s the potential to make big bucks, the kind of money that gets you trading money from your yacht in the Bahamas.

Simply put, the stock market includes trading that happens every second the market is open – the two major stock markets in the United States are the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Buyers and sellers come together and a market for the specific stocks being sold is formed. Each exchange tracks supply and demand focusing on the price of each stock. Buy low and sell high is the motto.

Is this something the average Joe can do and do? No, it’s complex and you have to understand the market. Without knowledge, you will not understand what actions are likely to be overbought (they will lose value) or oversold (the value will increase). The link explains both terms in more detail. You also need to understand the stocks you want to invest in and how external factors can influence trading results. You will often hear that the stock market is going up or down.

Dedicated traders spend hours following the markets, using tools to track market trends, and researching endlessly to find trading opportunities.

The basics of cryptocurrency trading

Cryptocurrency is perhaps one of the most accessible trading opportunities. Apps like Coinbase and eToro have propelled – and somewhat transformed – the average Joe’s trading ability. It’s also a bit easier to understand, but the market moves very quickly.

Some of these apps even alert users when the crypto they have purchased drops in value. As with stock trading, there is a level of research needed to understand which crypto is likely to start rising in value and why. External factors are equally important here.

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his new puppy SHIBA, which many took as a hint that the SHIBA cryptocurrency was about to skyrocket in value. Naturally, people bought into it and its value increased. It has since declined sharply after Elon admitted that he does not own any SHIBA crypto.

It differs from stock trading for the average Joe as it is easier to make money with a lower investment, and apps like Coinbase allow users to have a crypto wallet and trade everything from one single app.

This crypto trading for dummies The article discusses the basics of crypto trading in more detail and examines the different crypto trading strategies.

Forex Trading Basics

Forex trading is one of the most difficult types of transactions for the average Joe. It is the process of buying one currency and changing it to another. According to studies, only 7% of individual forex traders are successful. The other percentage belongs to companies, banks and financial experts.

However, you will see several press articles; and Instagram accounts telling you they can make you rich if you join their signals program. Signals are a trading term used to describe market ups and downs. As the market is open 24/7, the fluctuation is huge.

Many consider the forex market to be more opaque with respect to over-the-counter markets being the venue for forex trading, and disclosures are not mandatory. It is the large institutional firms that control the market rather than the economics of the country itself – and the large pools of liquidity of these institutional firms are one of the most widespread characteristics of the market.

Most traders use brokers to trade currencies simply because of the complexity and fast pace of the market.

Can the average Joe do it?

The question is, can the average Joe do it? If you want to dive into trading waters, crypto is the best market to explore. It’s one of the easiest to understand and it’s relatively easy to make money with a small investment. Stocks and forex require a lot more research and potentially the need for a broker with a decent initial investment.

Additionally, as crypto is increasingly accepted as a currency suitable for purchasing items, its value is likely to skyrocket over the next few years.

Trading is not for the faint-hearted. Trading requires commitment if you want to keep up with the rapidly changing markets. Despite that, it’s still worth exploring if you have some spare cash you want to invest.