Deere, CAT Stock Lead 5 Industrial Plays Near Buy Zones

Deere (FROM) and CAT stock tops this weekend's watch list of industrial stocks that are holding up well despite recent market volatility. With DE stock and caterpillar (CAT), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Crane (CR) and global ashland (ASH) are near a point of purchase and worth a closer look.







These global growth plays with relatively mundane valuations eclipse more expensive growth stocks in a rising interest rate environment. Improving growth prospects in China and signs that the omicron wave may be receding almost as quickly as it peaked could lead to the first period of synchronized global growth in four years, economists are beginning to believe.

After a strong earnings recovery last year, these five industry players are expected to post double-digit EPS growth in 2022.

The stock market has had a bumpy start to the year as the Federal Reserve steps up plans to hike rates and shifts from buying bonds to offloading them. Still, it was much less bumpy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, down 1.2%, and the S&P 500, down 2.2%, than the Nasdaq composite, which lost 4.8%.

Still, CAT stock, a component of Dow, and Deere got off to a flying start, both up more than 10%. This mixed performance suggests a growing belief among institutional investors that concerns about inflation and Fed tightening will persist.

Of the stocks on the watchlist, CAT, DE, IR and CR all have at least 90 IBD composite ratings, a single rating combining both technical and fundamental factors.

CAT Stock

Improving growth prospects in China, a key market for Caterpillar, told Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard that CAT stock upgraded on Dec. 22 to outperform the market with a price target of 240. He also noted that a 10% drop in steel prices amid rising supply could provide a tailwind for profit margins.

Rebuilding depleted wholesale inventories and ramping up infrastructure spending later in 2022 through 2023 further bolster the outlook for sustained growth.

Analysts expect Caterpillar earnings to grow 59% for all of 2021, followed by 19% growth in 2022.

CAT stock has carved out a 32-week cup pattern since peaking in early June. But after several months below its 200-day average, CAT stock soared, breaking through the key technical level on January 4.

Aggressive investors could have used this breakout higher as an early entry point. And while Caterpillar has capitalized on that gain, it remains within 5% of the barely extended 200-day line.

Recent gains have come on high volume, another positive sign.

CAT stock remains about 7% below a buy point of 246.79 from the base of the cut, according to a MarketSmith To analyse.

Of stock

Deere shares have been trending sideways since peaking in early May, after weathering a labor strike and supply chain issues. Now the strike is behind her and the outlook for agriculture continues to be strong. When reporting fiscal fourth quarter results on Nov. 24, Deere said production was nearly depleted through the third quarter of the fiscal year.

But what seems to have renewed investor enthusiasm for Deere is the self-driving tractor it unveiled Jan. 4 at the CES show. The tractor will be ready for full-scale production later this year. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre wrote that the tractor could revolutionize farming and lead to a multi-year cycle of equipment upgrades.

After profits more than doubled in fiscal 2021 ended in October, Deere’s earnings per share are expected to climb 17% in fiscal 2022.

The DE stock was Friday’s IBD stock.

Deere stock closed at 379.56 on Friday, just below a buy point of 386.65 from a handful at the end of a 19-week consolidation. You could say that Deere has been consolidating since last May or even last March.

IR action

Ingersoll-Rand manufactures a wide range of compressor, vacuum and blower solutions for industrial customers. Its Precision and Scientific Technologies segment produces syringe pumps, compressors and fluid management systems. More than 30% of turnover is linked to the improvement of water consumption, management or purification. It also produces carbon dioxide sequestration technologies.

Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings are likely up 38% in 2021, with Wall Street betting on a 17% gain this year.

The company is targeting low double-digit annual revenue growth through 2025, supported by 4-5% growth through acquisitions.

Ingersoll-Rand stock recently found support at its 50-day average, although it closed a fraction below that rising moving average on Friday. The stock sits around 4% below a buy point of 62.16 on a 5-week flat basis. The relative strength line for IR stock is just below an all-time high, a sign of market leadership.

CR action

Crane has carved out a leadership position in a number of diverse growth segments, from aerospace to payments in gaming and retail to process flow technology in the chemical industry . It should benefit from a resumption of air transport. Last fall, it won a contract to apply its multimix microwave technology to a satellite in low Earth orbit.

Crane revenue is expected to grow 78% for the whole of last year, followed by 13% in 2022.

Crane stock is around 2% below a buy point of 108.77 from a 10-week consolidation. It is already slightly above an early entry of 106.85. Its relative strength line is just below its March peak.

Ash storage

Ashland supplies specialty chemicals to a wide range of consumer-focused markets, from health and beauty to architecture and life sciences.

Ashland’s earnings rose 28% in the September-ended 2021 fiscal year after a 17% gain in a difficult 2020 fiscal year. Analysts predict a 27% increase in 2022.

ASH stock is 5% lower at a buy point of 110.84 from an 8-week flat base. ASH has essentially kept pace with the wider market since September 2020, although it has caught up with a strong run since August. It has been doing well lately, finding support at its 50-day average.

Ashland was Thursday’s IBD stock of the day.

