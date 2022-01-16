CULT Food Science will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 17, 2022

The Cellular Agriculture Platform offers investors democratized access to portfolio companies that are advancing the development of new technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global crises in industrial agriculture and aquaculture

VANCOUVER, BC, January 14, 2022 /CNW/- CULT Food Science Corp. (“CULT” or the “Company”) (CSE: CULT), an innovative investment platform focused exclusively on clean, lab-grown food that advances the development of new technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global crises in factory farming and agriculture. aquaculture, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) and will start trading the Monday, January 17, 2022, under the stock symbol “CULT”. To coincide with its listing on the CSE, CULT recently updated its website with new information about the Company and its investee companies, including, but not limited to, a current investor presentation, which can be viewed at https://www.cultfoodscience.com/.

In addition, once CSE listing is complete, the Company will pursue options to increase liquidity for its shareholders by Europe and United States. CULT also intends to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the “CPD“) to make the Company’s common stock eligible for delivery and depository services with DTC to facilitate the electronic settlement of transfers of its common stock in United States. Securities eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC are considered “DTC-eligible”. This electronic method of securities clearing expedites the receipt of stocks and cash, thereby speeding up the settlement process for investors and significantly reducing transaction costs for participating brokerage firms.

Management commentary

“The listing of CULT’s common stock on the CSE is an important milestone for the Company and our shareholders. As a public issuer, CULT aims to provide investors with a democratized opportunity, the first of its kind in the capital markets , which is to participate in the large, rapidly growing, global cellular agriculture space that is expected to significantly reduce the significant and negative impact that the global food supply chain is currently having on the planet every day,” said Dorian banks, CEO of CULT. “On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors and management team, I would also like to thank our employees, portfolio companies and other stakeholders for all of their support throughout the process. Our team will continue to working to grow CULT’s current portfolio of 13 companies, to add more world-leading cellular agriculture and intellectual property technologies to every shareholder’s basket of opportunities,” Mr. Banks added.

Commitment of the service provider

The Company has engaged Media Nation Corp. (“MN“) of Toronto, Ontario for premium capital markets advertising and other related services (the “MN Services“) to help the Company improve its online profile with the global investment community. The term of the commitment is for 75 days (the “Term“), subject to the terms of the service agreement (the “MN Agreement“) signed between the Company and MN. Pursuant to the terms of the MN Agreement, MN will receive an initial aggregate cash amount of $100,000 (plus applicable taxes) for MN Services to be provided during the Term. The Company and MN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and MN will not receive stock or options as compensation. The MN business address is located at 302-370 King St West Toronto, ON, M5V 1J9 Canada, the email is [email protected] and the phone number is (416) 367-7311.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform focused exclusively on clean, lab-grown foods that advances the development of new technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first of its kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unparalleled exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or start-up cultured meat and cultured dairy companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by visiting the company’s website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

“Dorian Banks”

Dorian banks, CEO

Forward-looking information:

The information contained in this press release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future and not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and ” intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “could”, “could”, “should” or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to differ materially from the results, performance or future achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following risks: those associated with the marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional funding; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest between certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of the price and volume of the Common Shares. Forward-looking statements are made based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management as of the date the statements are made and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. whether these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should prevail. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For more information on risk, investors should consult the company’s management report and other disclosure documents filed with the regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.

For more information: Cult Food Science Corp., tel. : +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858), e-mail: [email protected]