Main threats to the stock market

What are the main threats to stock markets? What are the risks associated with investing in the markets? Market risk is the possibility of an individual incurring losses due to several factors that affect the overall performance of investments in stock markets.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities, lists some key threats to the markets

Uncertainty around the pandemic and its aftermath on industries

Raise interest rates to curb inflation

withdrawal of liquidity by banks globally, leading to higher valuations and a flow of money to high-yielding emerging markets over the past two years. This could incentivize FIIs to withdraw money

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India Securities, Says Covid-19 and Inflation Are Threats to Stock Indices

1) Covid-19

The pandemic caused most global equity indices to crash in 2020 and was the main market driver. The vaccination campaign has raised hopes of an economic recovery after reopening, but the new Omicron variant is once again sending ripples of anxiety among investors. The development of Omicron would be one of the most important factors to watch in 2022.

2) Inflation

The only thing that has supported stock markets around the world after the covid pandemic has been the easing of fiscal and monetary policies by central banks to support economic performance and the easing of bottlenecks. However, the way inflation rises due to rising commodity and crude oil prices would force central banks to tighten monetary policy, thereby increasing borrowing costs and draining market liquidity. For economies that are still in recovery mode, tightening could be one of the main downside risks next year.

Ravi Singhal, vice president of GCL Securities, also lists rising inflation and covid-19 as the main threats to the markets.

The Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day bullish streak to close with small losses on Friday, weighed by negative global signals and outflows of foreign funds.

In a largely subdued session, the 30-stock BSE Sensex finished 12.27 points or 0.02% lower at 61,223.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 2.05 points or 0.01% to 18,255.75.

The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint.

