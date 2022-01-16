Business
Main threats to the stock market
What are the main threats to stock markets? What are the risks associated with investing in the markets? Market risk is the possibility of an individual incurring losses due to several factors that affect the overall performance of investments in stock markets.
Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities, lists some key threats to the markets
Uncertainty around the pandemic and its aftermath on industries
Raise interest rates to curb inflation
withdrawal of liquidity by banks globally, leading to higher valuations and a flow of money to high-yielding emerging markets over the past two years. This could incentivize FIIs to withdraw money
Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India Securities, Says Covid-19 and Inflation Are Threats to Stock Indices
1) Covid-19
The pandemic caused most global equity indices to crash in 2020 and was the main market driver. The vaccination campaign has raised hopes of an economic recovery after reopening, but the new Omicron variant is once again sending ripples of anxiety among investors. The development of Omicron would be one of the most important factors to watch in 2022.
2) Inflation
The only thing that has supported stock markets around the world after the covid pandemic has been the easing of fiscal and monetary policies by central banks to support economic performance and the easing of bottlenecks. However, the way inflation rises due to rising commodity and crude oil prices would force central banks to tighten monetary policy, thereby increasing borrowing costs and draining market liquidity. For economies that are still in recovery mode, tightening could be one of the main downside risks next year.
Ravi Singhal, vice president of GCL Securities, also lists rising inflation and covid-19 as the main threats to the markets.
The Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day bullish streak to close with small losses on Friday, weighed by negative global signals and outflows of foreign funds.
In a largely subdued session, the 30-stock BSE Sensex finished 12.27 points or 0.02% lower at 61,223.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 2.05 points or 0.01% to 18,255.75.
The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now!!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/covid19-inflation-key-threats-to-the-stock-market-11642299340313.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022